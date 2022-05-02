Apple Deal Alert: Save up to $109 on the Latest iPad Mini

If you've already got a laptop or 2-in-1 that you love, you probably don't need a pricey full-size tablet as well. But a compact tablet offers many of the same features as the larger models in a more convenient and affordable package. The iPad Mini was named our favorite smaller tablet on the market in 2022, and right now both Best Buy and Amazon have a rare chance to snag one at a discount. You can save $100 on all colors of the latest model iPad Mini, dropping the price on the 64GB model to $400, and the 256GB model to $550 (the starlight and space grey color variants are an extra $10 off at ) -- but only on the Wi-Fi only models. All cellular-enabled models are still full price.

In his review of the latest iPad Mini, CNET's Scott Stein called the tablet "a hybrid of older iPad Pros and more recent iPhones." It features a stunning 8.3 inch liquid retina display as well as a 12MP camera that can quickly scan documents, capture 4K video and will even keep you centered during video calls. Its equipped with Apple's advanced A15 Bionic chip, the same used on the iPhone 13, as well as 4GB of RAM. So while its great for browsing an streaming, it will struggle with high-strain tasks like photo and video editing. It also features Wi-Fi 6 support for speedy web performance, and has a battery life of up to 10 hours for all day work and play.

There isn't a clear-cut expiration on this offer, but discounts on the latest Apple devices rarely last for long. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab a tablet at this price.