Apple Cuts 13-Inch MacBook Air Price by $100 – but You Can Already Save More

With the arrival of the 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple has officially lowered the price of its latest 13-inch model, powered by Apple's own M2 chip.

macbook-air-15-inch-m2-02
macbook-air-15-inch-m2-02

With the MacBook Air available for the first time in a larger 15-inch size, the 13-inch model gets a price chop.

 Apple

With Apple announcing its new 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 Chip ($1,299) at WWDC 2023, there's some good news for people looking for a deal on the smaller, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air: The company is officially dropping its price from $1,199 to $1,099 for its base configuration. That could mean we see its price dip further at Apple authorized retailers like B&H Photo, where it's already down to $999, matching its lowest price to date. (The M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air, with the previous chassis, remains in the lineup for a list price of $999, and has sold for as low as $800.)

Except for offering discounts to students, educators and people who serve, or have served, in the military, Apple generally doesn't put its products on sale through its own online or brick and mortar stores. However, it allows authorized Apple resellers like Best Buy to offer discounts, with the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air regularly on sale for $100-$150 of its list price. 

