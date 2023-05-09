Apple Brings Subscription-Based Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad

Apple has been slowly pushing the iPad into pro creative territory for years. A month ahead of the company's WWDC developer conference, where new directions for software usually debut, Apple has finally added two pro creative apps that have been long-time Mac options, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

Apple already has free movie-editing and music-creation apps on the iPad with iMovie and GarageBand (and Clips). Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will follow a subscription model, costing $5 a month or $50 a year each. Apple's already leaning heavily into subscription services, and it looks like the trend is continuing. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro cost $300 and $200 respectively on the Mac. In comparison, Apple's yearly iPad price costs less up-front, but could end up being a pricier option over time.

Read more: Best iPads for 2023

Both apps have redesigned touch interfaces, and also lean on some features using Apple's newer M2 iPad Pro chips from the model released last fall.

The apps arrive May 23, and will have optional one-month free trials. We'll have thoughts on whether they're worth it when we get a chance to test them. For most people, Apple's free iMovie and GarageBand will be more than enough, but it'll be worth watching whether Apple is going to try to advance the iPad software further to become a true Mac alternative.