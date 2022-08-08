Analyst Says Apple Will Ship 1.5 Million AR/VR Headsets in 2023 at $2,000

Apple continues to remain quiet on its rumored AR/VR headset, but the iPhone maker is looking to ship 1.5 million units of the face-mounted device in 2023 at a price of more than $2,000, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as first reported by MacRumors.

Kuo says Apple will announce its headset during a January 2023 event and that the company has already presented the device to board members. This could suggest the headset is nearing the final stages of development.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

