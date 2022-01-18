Amazon's popular Fire Kids edition tablets are on sale with price drops of up to 50%

Buying an expensive tablet for your kids isn't always the best idea, but buying a cheap one could leave you worried that it won't perform well. Amazon has been making affordable tablets for quite some time now, and its Fire Kids Edition tablets are a great option for kids of varying ages for a number of reasons. Right now, , dropping prices to as little as just $50.

There are three different screen sizes to pick between, 7 inches, 8 inches and 10 inches and this year Amazon has both a Kids tablet and a Kids Pro tablet. The main difference between the Pro and non-Pro is the software and case, as the Pro is designed for older kids. Amazon adds some great parental controls and makes the interface easier to use for your young ones, and one of the best features of the whole thing is the warranty. Should your kids manage to break the tablet, Amazon will replace it for free with no questions asked for two years.

The storage space inside is limited, so you will want to consider to go along with your new tablet.