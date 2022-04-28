Amazon's Massive 1-Day Sale Has Laptops, Keyboards, Monitors and More for Under $300

Looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or just make some improvements to your home office? Then right now is the time to do it. Today only, Amazon is offering hundreds off on a huge selection of laptops and PC accessories. You can shop discounts of up to 48% on everything from keyboards to monitors to hard drives, and even deals on laptops and 2-in-1s. This sale only runs until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get all your orders in before then.

No matter what kind of gear you're after, there's a good chance you can find what you need for less at this sale. There are even deals on some of our favorite pieces of equipment on the market right now. Like this , which is one of our favorite gaming keyboards for 2022. The tenkeyless keyboard (meaning it has no number pad) is equipped with Razer second-gen linear optical switches with sound dampeners and has a detachable wrist wrest. It's currently on sale for $100, $60 off the usual price.

If you're in the market for a new display, you can save $60 on the , which was named one of the best budget-friendly curved monitors by CNET staff. It's equipped with a 1500R degree curve, has adaptive sync technology to prevent image tearing and can be tilted forward or backward to optimize viewing and prevent glare. You can pick it up today for just $140.

Or, if you need a new computer altogether, you can snag this , a close relative of the 14c model that is featured on our list of the best Chromebooks for 2022. For just $250, $110 off the usual price, this compact 2-in-1 is equipped with a 14-inch HD touchscreen display and a built-in 720p webcam, and gets up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. A handy laptop for taking care of work while you're on the go.