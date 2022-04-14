Amazon Spring Deals: Save up to 45% on Fire Tablets Today

Amazon

While the iPad may lead the pack for pricey, high-end tablets, Amazon's line of Fire tablets remains one of our absolute favorites for more affordable options. Both the Fire 7 and HD 10 were featured on our list of the best tablets for this year as the best budget-friendly options on the market, and right now, they're even more affordable. As apart of its ongoing , Amazon is offering big savings on nearly all Fire tablet models (excluding Kids editions), with some discounted by as much as 45%. While we expect this sale to last at least a few more days, there's not a clear-cut expiration so there's no guarantee on how long these deals will be available. We'd recommend jumping on them while you can if you're committed to snagging a new tablet at this price.

Released back in 2019, the remains our top pick for an entry-level option. It's equipped with a 7 inch display, the smallest of any Fire tablet, as well as 1GB of RAM and a 2MP front and rear camera. The base model is only equipped with 16GB of RAM, though that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. It's not the most powerful tablet out there, but if you just want something simple that's great for quick browsing and checking the weather, for $40, $10 off the usual price, this is a great pick.

If you need a tablet that packs a little more punch, the next step up is the . With a full HD 8 inch display, it boasts an upgraded resolution over the Fire 7, and doubles the base specs to 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. And with an impressive battery life of up to 12 hours, it's designed for all day work and play. The HD 8 starts at $50, which is $40 off the original price, but for $10 more, you can upgrade to the . The Plus bumps adds and extra 1GB of RAM for slightly faster performance, and adds support for wireless charging. It currently starts at $60, a discount of $50.

Though it released last year, the HD 10 is the most recent Fire tablet on the market. With 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, its base specs are similar to the HD 8 Plus, though the octa-core processor is twice as powerful as the quad-core processor found on previous generations. The stunning 10.1 inch display boasts full HD 1080p resolution, and its equipped with a 5MP rear camera, the best found on any Fire tablet. Like the HD 8, there is a Plus version of the HD 10, which adds an extra 1GB of storage, and adds support for wireless charging. The base starts at $100, which is $50 off from its original price, while the starts at $120, a discount of $60.

It should be noted that all Fire tablets are available in two configurations, one that supports lock screen ads, and one that does not that typically costs an extra $15. If you do opt for the cheaper option with ads, you can turn them off at any point after purchase, though you will be required to pay the $15 fee.