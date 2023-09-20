X

Amazon Launches Two New Fire HD 10 Tablets for Kids

Amazon is updating its 10-inch Fire tablet for 2023 with a slightly lighter design and faster performance.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) is lighter and 25% faster than the previous model

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) is lighter and 25% faster than the previous model.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon has unveiled two new 10-inch Fire tablets aimed at the youth market. The Fire HD 10 Kids is intended for children aged 3 to 7 while the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is targeted at 6 to 12-year-olds. Both retail for $190 and will ship in October. 

Both models are upgraded versions of the Fire HD 10. According to Amazon, they incorporate a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD screen, 3GB of RAM, 5-megapixel cameras and are lighter and 25% faster than the previous Fire HD 10, which was released in 2021. Amazon is expected to announce a standard version of the new Fire HD 10 -- we're just awaiting word on pricing. 

The non-Pro model will have a Disney theme option. As with all Fire Kids tablets, these are bundled with padded cases, a 12-month subscription to the Amazon Kids Plus service -- that's kid-friendly apps and content -- and an included 2-year free replacement policy should the tablet get damaged. Battery life is rated at up to 13 hours of battery life.

The new Fire Kids tablets are launching alongside new Kid-themed Echo Pop speakers, as well as a bevy of other new Fire TV, Ring and Blink products that Amazon unveiled at its fall product showcase.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional details soon.

