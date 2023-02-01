Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Updates Apple's iOS 16.3 Release 9 Ways to Celebrate Black History Month Best Indoor Plants HomePod 2nd-Gen Review 12 Best Cardio Workouts Watch the Galaxy S23 Reveal Salami, Sausage Recalled
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Computing

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader Gets Two New Color Options

The Kindle Paperwhite is still a monochrome E Ink e-reader. But its backside now comes in denim and agave green.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-reader now comes in agave green and denim blue
The Kindle Paperwhite is now available in its original black along with agave green and denim. 
Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon isn't upgrading its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader quite yet. But it is making it available starting today in two new color options: denim and agave green. 

See at Amazon

Amazon says the new colors will be offered only for the more expensive 16GB Paperwhite and 32GB Paperwhite Signature Edition, not the base 8GB Paperwhite, which lists for $140 ( ‎£130). Additionally, matching green agave leather and fabric covers are making their debut (Amazon's denim leather and fabric covers are already available for purchase).

Read more: Best E-Readers for 2023

Last year, Amazon upgraded its entry-level Kindle ($90), upping its resolution to that of the Paperwhite's. However, the Paperwhite has a bigger screen (7 inches vs. 6 inches) and a more sophisticated lighting scheme, and it's fully waterproof. It arguably remains the best Kindle to purchase, especially when it dips to around $100 during flash sales.  