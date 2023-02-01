Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader Gets Two New Color Options

Amazon isn't upgrading its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader quite yet. But it is making it available starting today in two new color options: denim and agave green.

Amazon says the new colors will be offered only for the more expensive 16GB Paperwhite and 32GB Paperwhite Signature Edition, not the base 8GB Paperwhite, which lists for $140 ( ‎£130). Additionally, matching and covers are making their debut (Amazon's denim leather and fabric covers are already available for purchase).

Last year, Amazon upgraded its entry-level Kindle ($90), upping its resolution to that of the Paperwhite's. However, the Paperwhite has a bigger screen (7 inches vs. 6 inches) and a more sophisticated lighting scheme, and it's fully waterproof. It arguably remains the best Kindle to purchase, especially when it dips to around $100 during flash sales.