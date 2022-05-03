Amazon Is Giving Away 16 Free Kindle Kids Ebooks for Children's Book Week

For World Book Day in April, Amazon gave away 10 free Kindle ebooks from around the world. Though that promotion ended, now it's Children's Book Week, and Amazon is giving away to celebrate. You must have an Amazon account to download the books and a Kindle, Amazon Fire tablet or the Kindle app on a phone, tablet or PC to read them, but there aren't any restrictions or special memberships (you don't need Amazon Prime) needed to download them. All 16 ebooks are free through May 8.

Aside from the free ebooks, also has "tips to keep kids engaged in reading and building literacy skills all year long." Amazon says the literacy tips were developed with its nonprofit partner, Reading is Fundamental.

Also worth noting: You can download a free Children's Book Week Poster from everychildaread.net that was created by Raúl The Third, an award-winning artist, author and illustrator.