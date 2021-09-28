Amazon Fire HD 10 with 64 GB is down to $96 (all-time low)

Amazon

Amazon's big Echo and Ring event is set for today at 12 PM ET. The company will undoubtedly release a few new gadgets and updates to existing models, which might explain why some older gear in other categories are on big discount. These include Amazon's 2019 Fire HD 10 -- the biggest and most powerful tablet that the company offers. The HD 10 normally starts at around $150 but right now, . That's 49% off the list price but only for today.

The 2021 Fire HD 10 has a few improvements over this 1st gen model but they are mostly aesthetic -- brighter screen; updated design -- and that version in 64 GB will run you $180.

The Fire HD 10 comes packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android: Instead, they use Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, pulling apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, even though you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience.