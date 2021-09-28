Live: Amazon launch event Tuesday R. Kelly convicted Biden gets COVID-19 booster dose Squid Game may be Netflix's biggest show Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Amazon Fire HD 10 with 64 GB is down to $96 (all-time low)

It's the lowest price we've seen for this powerful tablet with 64 GB of memory.

Amazon's big Echo and Ring event is set for today at 12 PM ET. The company will undoubtedly release a few new gadgets and updates to existing models, which might explain why some older gear in other categories are on big discount. These include Amazon's 2019 Fire HD 10 -- the biggest and most powerful tablet that the company offers. The HD 10 normally starts at around $150 but right now, you can get the HD 10 with 64 GB for just $96. That's 49% off the list price but only for today.

The 2021 Fire HD 10 has a few improvements over this 1st gen model but they are mostly aesthetic -- brighter screen; updated design -- and that version in 64 GB will run you $180

The Fire HD 10 comes packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android: Instead, they use Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, pulling apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, even though you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience.