Almost All of Amazon's Fire Tablets Are on Sale With Prices Starting at $35

We used to think that the world was small, but now we can use technology and the internet to make it even bigger. Today, kids can learn almost anything with a tablet, from languages to useful skills using games, kid-friendly programming and music. It can even keep them busy when you need a break too. And of course, there are tablets available for adults too. Today, Amazon is having a deal where you can get up to kids' Fire Tablets and starting at $35.

Tablets for kids aged 3 to 7 include the Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and the Fire HD 10. While the isn't the latest version of this tablet, it's still a great tablet for young children. This $50 tablet features a 7-inch screen, 16GB of storage space and a 7-hour battery life. The for $70 has more storage at 32 GB, an 8-inch screen and a battery that lasts for 12 hours. And if you want the most up-to-date tablet for your young child, the for $140 (save $60) is your best bet. There are two things that make the Fire HD 10 different from the Fire HD 8. First, it has a 10.1-inch screen and it's 1080p full HD. All three tablets have kid-proof cases and a two-year worry-free guarantee replacement should your child break their tablet.

There are also Fire HD tablets for ages 6 to 12 as well. You can grab them the for $50, the for $70 or the tablet for $139. The differences between these three are similar to the kids tablets for younger ages. But these tablets are different with the addition of dual cameras, access to a digital store to request apps and e-book options from you giving them a bit of freedom and you peace of mind.

The Fire HD 10 is not on sale, but you can pick up the tablet for $35, or grab the or for just a little more. The Fire 7 has a 7-inch screen with options of 16 GB or 32 GB of storage and the ability to complete basic tasks including check email and make video calls. The Fire HD 8 starts at 32 GB, and features 8-inch HD display, a 12-hour battery life and a 5-hour charge time. And the Fire HD 8 Plus is very similar to the Fire HD 8, but it comes with faster charging speeds.