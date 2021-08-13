All you need is $70 and a smile to score this Dell Chromebook today

Dell

A new laptop doesn't need to break the bank, especially if all you really need is a good web browser and a decent screen. That's the cool thing about getting a Chromebook, the cost is often perfect for the occasional Zoom call or showing a recipe on a larger screen. While there are very nice Chromebooks capable of doing quite a bit of "serious" computing like photo editing or running 30 browser tabs at once, if you just need something simple that will last a little while you'll find Dell's refurbished Chromebook deal will more than get the job done.

Dell's 11-inch Chromebook is packing a 16GB SSD, a Celeron processor, and 4GB of RAM. That's enough for someone who wants to join a video chat, with enough battery to get you through a full day on a single charge. It's a great starter laptop for someone doing elementary school from home occasionally, or someone who needs a laptop occasionally for things they can't just do on their phone. For $70 you're getting plenty of computer, if you need one now.