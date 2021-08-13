Kevin Costner visits Field of Dreams Ford to replace Bronco hardtops DuckDuckGo, explained Britney Spears' father to step down as conservator Today's child tax credit payment 4th stimulus payment update
All you need is $70 and a smile to score this Dell Chromebook today

Just kidding, the smile is optional. This Chromebook deal is pretty great through.

A new laptop doesn't need to break the bank, especially if all you really need is a good web browser and a decent screen. That's the cool thing about getting a Chromebook, the cost is often perfect for the occasional Zoom call or showing a recipe on a larger screen. While there are very nice Chromebooks capable of doing quite a bit of "serious" computing like photo editing or running 30 browser tabs at once, if you just need something simple that will last a little while you'll find Dell's refurbished Chromebook deal will more than get the job done. 

Dell's 11-inch Chromebook is packing a 16GB SSD, a Celeron processor, and 4GB of RAM. That's enough for someone who wants to join a video chat, with enough battery to get you through a full day on a single charge. It's a great starter laptop for someone doing elementary school from home occasionally, or someone who needs a laptop occasionally for things they can't just do on their phone. For $70 you're getting plenty of computer, if you need one now. 