Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor ships early spring for $1,300

Dell

Dell's gaming brand Alienware pulled out all the stops for its CES 2022 slate of announcements, and two of the most notable debut products are landing at lower prices than we expected -- not that we're complaining.

The x14 is the company's first entry in the booming 14-inch gaming laptop market. When Alienware announced it in January it listed the starting price at $1,799, but the company has since revised it down to $1,650. (That converts to roughly £1,220 and AU$2,310.) That configuration includes an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, plus a 144Hz 1080p screen, 16GB LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD. There's also a model with an RTX 3060 and 1TB SSD for another $200 ($1,850) and another bumped from there to 32GB memory and 2TB SSD at $2,300.

Although the prices still aren't a bargain for their components, they're not excessive given the impact inflation and shortages have had on costs. And in these small-and-thin gaming laptops you're really paying for all the engineering that goes into the design and cooling. You can order them now.

Now playing: Watch this: First look at the Alienware x14

When Alienware announced its 34-inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DW), the first desktop monitor to incorporate the hot new display technology, there was no price or availability attached to it. I assumed it would come in at more than $1,500, since class-leading HDR competitors based on older technologies, like the latest can run $1,300. So finding out the Alienware 34 would be debuting at that price in early April was a pleasant surprise.

Yes, $1,300 is still a lot to spend on a gaming monitor, especially when a ton of good 34-inch models can be had for less than $700. But unless QD-OLED turns out to be a sad pile of disappointment rather than the high-contrast, big color and broad tonal range champ I expect, that's not bad.