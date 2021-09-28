Adobe Lightroom is getting more powerful with AI-based selection tool

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Adobe will add a new selection tool to its Lightroom software in October to help photo editors get the look they want with less manual labor. The feature, powered by artificial intelligence technology, lets photographers spotlight photo subjects with a single click so they can fine tune color, lighting, tonality and other characteristics.

The technique relies on AI to identify specific subjects or other points of interest in a photograph, such as the sky, after the user selects a portion of the photograph. The selection, called a mask, helps photographers with tasks such as making people in the shade stand out or brightening washed-out skies.

"Masking now enables you to make complex selections with a single click and then refine those selections with accuracy and ease," Pei Ketron, a Lightroom team member, said in a video detailing the masking feature ahead of its release on Oct. 26, the first day of the Adobe Max show.

Adobe is building the technology into Lightroom, Lightroom Classic and the Adobe Camera Raw (ACR) tool in Photoshop. That'll make it available on Windows machines, Android phones, iPads, iPhones and Macs. It won't be available on Lightroom on the web, though, Adobe said.

The new Lightroom masking technique shows the increasing power of AI, technology that's sweeping the computing industry because of its ability to handle the complexity of real-world data. AI systems are typically trained on huge quantities of carefully annotated data, for example photos with the human faces highlighted. That's more useful than trying to describe in programming language terms what eyes, noses and mouths look like.

It isn't clear yet how well the technology works or when it'll arrive. But if it works as advertised, it'll mean photographers won't have to open their shots in Photoshop for detailed edits and won't be as likely to move to rival software, such as Phase One's Capture One that have more elaborate tools for masking and selection.

Adobe is building a variety of AI tools into its software. Lightroom uses AI to zoom into photos, for example, and Photoshop now includes neural filters for jobs like smoothing skin, blurring backgrounds and adding color to black and white photos.