Add 256GB of storage to your Nintendo Switch, tablet or Android for just $30 today

Jared DiPane / CNET

Looking for a way to beef up your Android smartphone or Nintendo Switch without breaking the bank? Extra storage can go a long way when it comes to getting the most out of your devices. And right now, it's affordable too, with 23% off this rugged PNY 256GB Pro Elite microSD card. You can pick it , down $9 from the usual price.

This memory card packs 256GB of storage into a tiny chip the size of your fingertip. Built for the real world, not just the studio, this card is resistant to water, extreme temperatures, magnets and shock, making it a great choice for your action camera or drone. Capable of capturing stunning 4K UHD video, this card boasts powerful performance with read speeds of up to 100MB per second for lightning-fast data transfers, and write speeds of up to 90MB per second for smooth continuous shooting. Smaller than a standard SD card, microSDs are primarily used in phones, handheld consoles and compact action cameras or drones. This one also comes with a regular-size SD adapter so you can get the best of both worlds.