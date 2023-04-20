Acer Unveils Its Most Powerful Gaming Laptop Ever: Predator Triton 17 X

Acer has announced its new lineup of gaming laptops, including one that it heralds as its "most powerful" ever: The Predator Triton 17 X, which will launch in May in the US starting at $3,800, or in June in EMEA for 4,500 euros, Acer said Thursday.

The Predator Triton 17 X can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor with up to 24 cores at a 5.4GHz max turbo frequency and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with AI-powered DLSS 3. You can upgrade the laptop with up to 64GB memory and 4TB PCIe solid state drives in RAID 0.

It's also less than an inch thick, has a 17-inch display, dedicated heat pipes for the processors, thermal cooling, three fans, a glass touchpad, DTS:X Ultra surround sound with six speakers and an option for a WQXGA mini-LED (AmLED) display with a 250Hz refresh rate.

You can check out the full specs and different configurations for Acer's Predator Triton 17 X here.

If you don't have a spare almost $4,000 to spend on a gaming laptop, Acer's new Predator Helios Neo 16 starts at $1,200 -- 2,200 euros in EMEA -- and is expected to be available in all regions from May. It comes with 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. It also features up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800MHz RAM and up to a 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD in RAID 0.

Also unveiled by Acer:

The Predator Triton 14 ($1,500 in the US or 2,400 euros in EMEA): A laptop that Acer says is for gaming or work, and includes up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 Laptop GPU

The Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition ($3,500 in the US or 4,000 euros in EMEA): The next-gen Predator Helios 3D15 gaming laptop, now with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX Processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, which also includes up to 32GB of faster DDR5-5600 MHz memory.

During CES 2023 in January, Acer announced its 16- and 18-inch Predator Helios gaming laptops.

