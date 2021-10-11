Acer Next fall 2021: Start time, how to watch and what to expect

Acer

Acer's fall product reveal comes to a browser or app near you this Thursday. Themed "Made for humanity," its latest Next@Acer event will highlight "how Acer is helping make the ways we work, learn and play better for humanity and the environment."

When does Acer Next start?

You can catch the livestream at 6 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 13, which is 9 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. BST and midnight Thursday AEDT.

How to watch

Acer will be streaming Next@Acer in several places, including on YouTube (that stream will be playing on Acer's site as well embedded on this page) and on Facebook Live.

What do we expect?



We really don't know much. According to the event's calendar placeholder, Acer has blocked off 45 minutes for the announcements; that means there likely won't be a lot of new launches, although the YouTube page does indicate that there may be Predator gaming gear and Concept D creator-focused products.

The "Made for humanity" tagline can mean a lot of different things, but I expect the primary focus will be on the company's environmentally conscious activities.

In its May 2021 livestream, the company heralded its signing onto the RE100 renewable-energy initiative and its own new Earthion platform for managing environmental impact through its supply chain. So there will probably be updates to those activities, including some new products to follow its initial notebook, the Aspire Vero, a 15-inch laptop made from postconsumer recycled plastic, with predominantly recycled paper packaging, printing with soy ink and so on.

We'll probably also hear a lot about products geared to "hybrid" work styles -- the term marketers have unanimously settled on to describe work-from-everywhere, but which many of us now think of as just "work" -- a pitch that we've been hearing from every company since the pandemic hit its stride around March 2020. That translates to an emphasis on features like better webcams, Zoom and Microsoft Teams integration.

Plus, given that Microsoft just released the Windows 11 update to its operating system, you can plan on hearing that all of Acer's refreshed systems will ship with it installed, as well as about the features it brings to Acer's new computers (and pretty much all computers).