Acer Aspire C27, C24 all-in-one desktops arrive for CES 2022 to simplify your WFH life

We're going to see quite a few PCs -- laptops and desktops -- this year and beyond aimed at all the people who started working from home during the pandemic and aren't going back to an office full-time or at all. It's a change that will benefit everyone regardless of where you're working from because it's forced PC-makers to make some overdue improvements. The upcoming Acer Aspire C24 and C27 all-in-one desktops announced at CES 2022 are good examples.

The 24- and 27-inch desktops will have 12th-gen Intel processors up to a Core i7, up to 64GB of memory, a 1TB or 2TB SSD for storage and entry-level Nvidia GeForce MX550 discrete graphics. The resolution on the displays is just 1080p but they are touchscreens. Also, they have Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E, so moving data around fast won't be a problem.

To help out with the increase in video conference calls you're no doubt doing, Acer put in a 5-megapixel webcam with a physical privacy shutter and dual microphones for better audio. And the AIOs only weigh about 3 or 4 pounds (1.4 or 1.8 kilograms) depending on the model, so if you have to pick up and move to another room in your house to work, it seems like it'll be pretty painless.

No pricing or availability was announced but the Aspire line is all about value, so I would expect these to be reasonably affordable whenever they arrive this year.