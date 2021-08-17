A PS5 restock will happen at Sony's PlayStation Direct today

James Phelan/CNET

PlayStation Direct, Sony's online store dedicated to PlayStation products, will restock its PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles today according to emails sent out to those randomly selected to gain early access to the store. The restock starts at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) for the lucky few who received the email. Typically, PlayStation Direct opens up to everyone 2 hours after, which would be 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET); however, this doesn't always happen. If you're still looking for a PS5 you might want to prepare yourself in case the store becomes available to the public.

If you want an early access email, you'll need a PlayStation Network ID and to be signed up for marketing emails from Sony. You can read more about the PlayStation Direct and other PS5 restocks here.

