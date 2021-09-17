A PS5 restock will happen at PlayStation Direct today

James Phelan/CNET

PlayStation Direct, Sony's online store dedicated to PlayStation products, has a PS5 restock planned today for those who received exclusive access emails on Thursday. However, according to TechRadar, this restock will reportedly be the "largest ever," which means there's is a good chance the store will be open to the public following that exclusive access period.

The restock for the PS5 and PS5 Digital starts at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) for the lucky few who received the email. Typically, PlayStation Direct opens up to everyone 2 hours after, which would be 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). If the store opens up, people are placed in virtual queues. To increase your chances open up the same page but on a device that uses a different network.

If you want an early access email, you'll need a PlayStation Network ID and to be signed up for marketing emails from Sony. You can read more about the PlayStation Direct and other PS5 restocks here.

