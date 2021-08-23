Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine wins FDA full approval Mayim Bialik to host three weeks of Jeopardy Apple could launch a 'M1X' Mac Mini Taylor Swift joins TikTok First image from Cowboy Bebop on Netflix
A new PS5 is out in Australia but don't get too excited over it

Your games won't look any better on the new console.

The new PS5 has two small differences. 

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

There's an updated PlayStation 5 out on store shelves in Australia. This new SKU, however, has the most minimal of changes from the original PS5. 

PS5s with the model number CFI-1102A began selling in Australia this weekend according to a report from Press Start on Friday. The two changes in the new version are a weight difference of 300 grams and a new base screw. 

That's it.

The launch PS5 weighs in at 3.9kg, or 8.6 pounds, and the new SKU is a slimmed-down 3.6kg, or 7.9 pounds. Where Sony was able to trim the fat is unknown as of now, but it could be in a variety of places in the large console. 

As for the new screw, launch PS5s had a base screw that required the use of a screwdriver, coin or even a fingernail. The new version has a bigger screw with a grip so it can be screwed in by hand. 

Sony didn't immediately respond to questions on when this new model will make its way to the US and other countries. 