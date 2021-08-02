Square snags Afterpay for $29B Simone Biles to compete again Olympic high jumpers share gold Mark Hamill in The Mandalorian sans de-aging Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer 4th stimulus check update
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

A lot of great Netgear Nighthawk routers are on sale today

Upgrade your wifi with a router with something that will last a while.

20210419-121740-3
Chris Monroe/CNET

Shopping for a good router can be a challenge. Finding something that will deliver the fastest connection with setting to make it work right for you can often lead to some steep prices. If you've been looking to upgrade your router and make your home wifi a faster and more stable, you should check out some of the discounts available on the Netgear Nighthawk series today. 

No matter how you want to upgrade your home network, there's something here for you. The Nighthawk series have evolved quite a bit over time, and while they aren't always the very best router you can own there's a lot to like about the features available. And with today's discounts, you're unlikely to find a better deal anytime soon. 