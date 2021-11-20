CDC panel recommends COVID boosters for all adults House passes Build Back Better bill Tesla server outage Crypto group loses Constitution auction PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
9 great reads from CNET this week: Intel chips, solar power, turducken and more

Big spending is key to getting Intel back on track. Investing in solar doesn't have to cost you a lot. Trying a different take on turkey for Thanksgiving. All that and then some.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has ambitious goals: restoring Intel to its earlier glory as the leader in the chip industry, and in so doing, boosting the US share of chip manufacturing to levels it hasn't seen in several decades. To get there, he's making big investments: Intel's just begun building a pair of chip fabrication plants in Arizona at a total cost of $20 billion.

Easier said than done, as CNET's Stephen Shankland notes in his in-depth excursion through what Intel is up to, including an on-site visit to Intel's operations outside Phoenix. But if Gelsinger can pull it off, Intel's success should bode well for new advances in phones, PCs, smartwatches, internet services and everything else in our digital lives.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Intel's chip recovery plan could restore US manufacturing prowess

The chipmaker's come-from-behind strategy is risky and will take years, even with government subsidies.

Intel Ponte Vecchio processor
Stephen Shankland/CNET

I bought a half-kilowatt of solar energy for $9 in under 10 minutes

Like me, you might be able to buy solar energy from your utility.   

Suburban rooftops seen from above
Michael Duva/Getty Images

No turkey? Order a preassembled turducken and thank me later

I recently cooked the amazing turkey stuffed with a chicken stuffed with a duck. Thanksgiving will never be the same.   

Turducken, cooked and ready for serving
Goldbelly

Black holes slamming into the moon could end the dark matter debate

The universe could house black holes smaller than atoms -- and they may have left their fingerprints on the moon.

Illustration of mini black holes around the moon
Robert Rodriguez

Women are our climate leaders, but at COP26 they're struggling to be heard

The voices of the climate justice movement are young, female and Black or Indigenous. World leaders agree that they're vital but haven't let them speak at the negotiating table yet.   

Climate activists protest on the last official day of COP26
Katie Collins/CNET

Meta wants you to feel the metaverse with high-tech haptic gloves

Meta's head of research discusses the latest prototypes and why feeling is the next frontier.  

A haptic glove research prototype from Meta's Reality Labs Research

 

 Meta Reality Labs Research

Halo: Infinite's multiplayer needs an 'over 35' mode because I'm old and I suck 

Commentary: We do this for sports. Why can't we do it for video games? 

halo-infinite-box-art
Xbox

The climate crisis: Why 1.5 degrees of warming fails to capture the mess we're in  

How much the planet warms on average is only half the story.

Climate protesters at COP26 brandish banners to "keep 1.5 alive"
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Meet Jessica Rosenworcel, the first woman to head the FCC

Rosenworcel's long career in public service gives a hint at her priorities: closing the digital divide and restoring net neutrality.

Jessica Rosenworcel
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
