9 great reads from CNET this week: Intel chips, solar power, turducken and more

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has ambitious goals: restoring Intel to its earlier glory as the leader in the chip industry, and in so doing, boosting the US share of chip manufacturing to levels it hasn't seen in several decades. To get there, he's making big investments: Intel's just begun building a pair of chip fabrication plants in Arizona at a total cost of $20 billion.
Easier said than done, as CNET's Stephen Shankland notes in his in-depth excursion through what Intel is up to, including an on-site visit to Intel's operations outside Phoenix. But if Gelsinger can pull it off, Intel's success should bode well for new advances in phones, PCs, smartwatches, internet services and everything else in our digital lives.
That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
Intel's chip recovery plan could restore US manufacturing prowess
The chipmaker's come-from-behind strategy is risky and will take years, even with government subsidies.
I bought a half-kilowatt of solar energy for $9 in under 10 minutes
Like me, you might be able to buy solar energy from your utility.
No turkey? Order a preassembled turducken and thank me later
I recently cooked the amazing turkey stuffed with a chicken stuffed with a duck. Thanksgiving will never be the same.
Black holes slamming into the moon could end the dark matter debate
The universe could house black holes smaller than atoms -- and they may have left their fingerprints on the moon.
Women are our climate leaders, but at COP26 they're struggling to be heard
The voices of the climate justice movement are young, female and Black or Indigenous. World leaders agree that they're vital but haven't let them speak at the negotiating table yet.
Meta wants you to feel the metaverse with high-tech haptic gloves
Meta's head of research discusses the latest prototypes and why feeling is the next frontier.
Halo: Infinite's multiplayer needs an 'over 35' mode because I'm old and I suck
Commentary: We do this for sports. Why can't we do it for video games?
The climate crisis: Why 1.5 degrees of warming fails to capture the mess we're in
How much the planet warms on average is only half the story.
Meet Jessica Rosenworcel, the first woman to head the FCC
Rosenworcel's long career in public service gives a hint at her priorities: closing the digital divide and restoring net neutrality.