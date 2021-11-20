9 great reads from CNET this week: Intel chips, solar power, turducken and more

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has ambitious goals: restoring Intel to its earlier glory as the leader in the chip industry, and in so doing, boosting the US share of chip manufacturing to levels it hasn't seen in several decades. To get there, he's making big investments: Intel's just begun building a pair of chip fabrication plants in Arizona at a total cost of $20 billion.

Easier said than done, as CNET's Stephen Shankland notes in his in-depth excursion through what Intel is up to, including an on-site visit to Intel's operations outside Phoenix. But if Gelsinger can pull it off, Intel's success should bode well for new advances in phones, PCs, smartwatches, internet services and everything else in our digital lives.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

