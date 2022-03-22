Fine-Tune Picture Perfect Photos With 82% Off Luminar AI Digital Editing Bundle -- Today Only

Skylum

Ready to take your photography to the next level? You don't have to be a professional photographer to get pro-level pictures. Sure, investing in fancy equipment and having a good compositional eye certainly helps, but the editing process is where your raw picture can transform into a polished piece of art. Skylum's AI-enabled software Luminar is an intuitive photo editor that can help you simplify the editing process and quickly turn your work into a masterpiece you can be proud of. And today only at StackSocial, you can .

Luminar AI is a photo editor that is assisted by artificial intelligence to help you make complex edits in record time with suggested edit presets and help you make alterations to specific details and elements of the picture. It can be used as either a standalone application or as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. Plus, this bundle comes with a packet of pre-set templates designed by professional photographers to help enhance your landscape, travel and black and white portrait photos. And in addition to the software and template, this bundle also includes an online course in lifestyle photography with tips on location scouting, composition and posing, storytelling and much more to help you take better photos overall.