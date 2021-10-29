$80 is all it costs to get a 3D Printer today

Monoprice

3D Printing is a lot of fun, but finding the right printer for you is complicated. Today, Monoprice has made that choice a lot easier by dropping the price of it's starter resin printer by more than 50%. That means you can get everything you need to get started in the world of 3D printing for less than $100, and have it on your doorstep ready to go in about a week.

The Monoprice MP Mini Resin 3D Printer is a small, high resolution printer designed to make whatever your imagination can come up with. Resin printers work by curing a thick liquid in a tray with the help of an LCD screen, which is a little different from the standard 3D Printers most people have seen. These printers are a little more challenging to use, and you need to be careful with the liquid resin around exposed skin, but the end result is a collection of beautiful prints with none of the ridges and lines you see with other printers.

And with this price tag, you can spend lots of time learning without emptying your wallet.