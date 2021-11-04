Ford F-150 Lightning EV reservations COVID vaccine deadline for US workers Nintendo Switch shortage Google Doodle celebrates 'father of fiber optics' PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Up your home-office game and save 40% on this Bluetooth wireless speakerphone and charging station

Combine tech on your desk, save space and save cash at the same time.

btspeaker.jpg

 

 Amazon

With so many of us working from home or moving back and forth to the office, every space is a meeting space. That means space matters more than ever, as your desk could be a coffee table in a living room or a shared space in an office at any given moment. If your work has you frequently on calls, and you like having a charger at your desk, this DOSS FreeTalk Bluetooth speaker with a built-in wireless charger seems like a great idea. The small size makes it easy to travel with, and the full-range microphone captures voices from all directions within 3 meters, while also offering DSP noise-reduction technology. And if you grab it from Amazon today, it's only $48.

See at Amazon

Given how many of us are video conferencing these days, this speaker system can remove a lot of the hassles we face -- such as feedback or echoing -- when too many people in a room are trying to use multiple computers on a single call. It will even charge your device while you're on a call, so you won't be reaching for a cord halfway through a meeting.

Modernizing your teleconferencing isn't the only way to use the speaker, either. With eight hours of talk time, the FreeTalk also functions as a portable speaker and charging station while you're listening to music or streaming videos on your device while on the go. 

Features:

  • USB-C connection for charging (up to 10 watts) and pairing devices
  • Built-in wireless charging deck to charge a phone or tablet during call
  • Travel case