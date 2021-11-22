2021 Best Buy Black Friday deals: Discounts on laptops, gaming consoles, TVs and more

Deal Savings Price































Black Friday is still a few days away, but Best Buy has wasted no time in slashing its prices on popular products. The electronics retailer has a rotation of discount deals on laptops, headphones, gaming consoles, smart watches, tablets, TVs, monitors, kitchen appliances, vacuums and more.

Unlike some of its competitors, Best Buy doesn't have a clear-cut expiration date for its Black Friday sales, so it's a good idea to get started now before some of the savings are gone. Instead of a single, week-long sale, Best Buy is adding new deals to its ongoing ones in three waves, and the first one is already live. You can see what was included in the first round of deals below, as well as the details of what you can expect on sale and when from the upcoming waves.

These further deals will become active in the coming days as we get closer to Black Friday, but the sales are already underway. We've pulled together some of the best options below, and we'll continue to curate our list and keep you updated as sales come and go in the coming days.

Before you start shopping, keep a few things in mind:

Black Friday Deals available now

KitchenAid This KitchenAid Professional Series stand mixer offers a lot of power and versatility in a compact package. It features 10 speed settings and a bowl-lift design that is perfect for larger batches and dense ingredients. It comes with a set of whisks, flat beaters, and a dough hook, but there are over 10 additional attachments available to help you get even more out of this mixer without sacrificing more counter-space.

Oculus Like other retailers, Best Buy doesn't offer a direct discount on the Oculus Quest 2, but you will get a free $50 gift card that can be used towards a future purchase. The Quest 2 rarely gets discounted, and while you are still technically paying full price for the unit itself, the gift card is something you won't want to miss out on.

Nintendo Even years after its release, the original Switch console can still be difficult to track down, which makes this bundle an even more impressive value. At $300, it is the same price as the console alone but also includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Roughly a $70 value included for free in this bundle.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Cyclone V10 is a lightweight vacuum built with pet owners specifically in mind. Its powerful mini-motorized is designed for clearing pet hair from carpet and upholstery. The vacuum also collapses into a handheld version for more precise cleaning jobs.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE has been a hot item this holiday season, and Best Buy is one of the first major retailers to have it on sale. The $219 price point is for the 40mm mode, but the 44mm model is $60 off as well (selling for $249). These watches come in lots of cool color combinations, but are selling out quickly (some colors are already gone), so we recommend moving fast on this deal. They are also including a six-month subscription to Apple Fitness Plus. Read more here.

Insignia This ultra-HD smart TV boasts brilliant 4K resolution and comes preloaded with all the benefits of Amazon Fire TV, including an Alexa-enabled voice remote to make browsing a breeze.

Amazon This 2021 model of the Fire HD 10 Plus is Amazon's most advanced tablet to date. It features 4GB of RAM (twice as much as the previous generation) and a stunning 1080p 10.1-inch display. And at 42% off, this is the absolute lowest price we've seen. It's also being price matched at Amazon.

Samsung The Galaxy Book Pro 360 boasts some pretty impressive specs for a combination laptop and tablet. It features 16GB of RAM and a full terabyte of memory, as well as a dazzling 15.6-inch AMOLED display for vibrant color. And with 20 hours of battery life and weighing barely over 3 pounds, it's still plenty portable.

David Carnoy/CNET The Sony WH-XB910Ns are a great, budget friendly option for noise-cancelling headphones. They can also pair to two bluetooth devices at the same time for almost effortless switching between devices. They were even featured in our list of the best Sony headphones from this year.

iRobot iRobot's Braava mop will keep you from crying over spilled milk. Like the robotic vacuum from iRobot, this mop automatically maps out cleaning for your rooms and navigates easily around objects and furniture. The jet spray works on all finished hard floors including hardwood, tile and stone. In addition to scheduled cleanings, it also targets specific spills via voice command or the iRobot Home app.

LG With 5 cubic feet, this set is designed to let you wash king-size sheets and comforters at home. The set features AI technology to detect which settings to use on your load, and a preloaded dispenser holds up to 18 loads with one fill, so you can have your machine ready to go. It's fast, too, cleaning loads in under 30 minutes. It's also worth noting that the washer and dryer are on sale separately as well, and that there is another dryer with nearly identical specs to this one on sale for $250 less.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The Surface Laptop Go is a great combination of power and affordability, and this deal makes it even more affordable. Prices start at just $550 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need to upgrade, you can double the solid-state drive for just $140 more. Both come with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, Intel's 10th-gen Core i5 and more. Read our Surface Laptop Go review.

Samsung This 24-inch curved gaming monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, a dedicated Game Mode to help adjust black levels, contrast and sharpness, and plenty more. It has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort for connecting your hardware to it, and it's compatible with Nvidia's FreeSync technology.

Keurig This limited-edition Keurig K-Mini has a unique design but offers all the same features that the rest of the K-Mini lineup does. It's a single cup brewer, meaning it holds enough water only for one cup of coffee, so you need to refill it each time. Keurig is selling the same version for $80 right now, making this the lowest price available for it in new condition.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest, greatest Roku adds full support for Dolby Vision HDR. It just debuted for $50 a few days ago, and now it's already down to $30. This one is a no-brainer if you want to upgrade your smart TV system. Read our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's new -- and awesome -- WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds see their lowest price to date. This model is a cut above the AirPods Pro in terms of pure sound quality. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs and not having to hawk it the whole time. Grab it while it's less than a night of takeout.

Best Buy This 1,500-watt blender has more oomph than a Vitamix Explorian and you can grab it for a third of the price of one of those fancy machines right now. The Mega System doubles as a food processor and triples as a dough mixer. It also comes with two to-go blending cups to take smoothies with you out the door. This is a lot of blender bang for under $200.

