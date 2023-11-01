CNET Editors' Choice 2023: Our Favorite Gifts for the Season

Shopping for tech isn't easy, so we'd like to offer some suggestions.

This is Editors' Choice, a premium distinction given at CNET to a small group of the hundreds of products and services we've tested in dozens of categories this year. The list below represents our strongest buying recommendations for the 2023 holiday season, a label we reserve for the products and services that have made deep and lasting impressions on our expert testers and reviewers.

These are items that go above and beyond the competitive set, offering the most striking balance of value, utility and innovation. And just as the "best" gift for you is a personal decision, our Editors' Choice picks have a personal component, too. In many cases, these are the products CNET editors would choose for ourselves and the loved ones on our shopping lists.

The end of the year, when new products drop and the 84-day holiday shopping season gets into full swing, is the perfect occasion to share the 18 products on the latest Editors' Choice list, which is part of CNET's annual Holiday Gift Guide. To create the list, CNET editorial leaders from across the team -- from TV editors to phone reviewers to laptop testers -- gathered for a series of conversations about the must-have products that needed to be on any list purporting to represent the best of the best. Through a combination of spirited debate, quantitative data captured in our testing lab and in the notebooks of our reporters, and our longtime expertise in seasonal shopping trends, we nailed down the list.

Then we debated again, nailed down the list again, updated it with newly released products we recently got our hands on, debated again, and so on. At the end of that process, our editors' goal was to have the tightest, most comprehensive, no-skips list of flagship tech you'll find anywhere. And while there's always room for debate, there was no room for advertiser or affiliate interests, which played no role in the creation of this list.

CNET's holiday shopping survey found that over 7 in 10 shoppers plan to overspend this holiday season and a third will splurge on electronics and technology, emphasizing the importance of picking tech gifts that have been thoroughly tested and trusted by experts, ensuring reliability and peace of mind.

If we were you, here's where we'd start.

-- Adam Auriemma, Editor-in-Chief

Roku Express 4K Plus See at Amazon The Roku Express 4K Plus may be a couple of years old, but it remains one of the most capable streaming devices available. It also happens to be one that's regularly on sale. With Roku's simple tile interface and plethora of all the major streaming apps, it allows you to get to what you want to watch quickly and easily. While I wish Roku's voice assistant and smart home support was stronger, for the price, it's hard to beat the value and performance. It's a worthy choice if you're looking for a 4K streaming upgrade for your television to watch Netflix, Max, Disney Plus or any other major streamer. Read our Roku Express 4K Plus review. -- Eli Blumenthal See at Amazon

David Carnoy/CNET Anker Soundcore Motion 300 $80 at Amazon The Soundcore Motion 300 is Anker's answer to the Bose SoundLink Flex. Around the same size as the Bose, it doesn't sound quite as good -- but given that it costs around half as much, it's a great value. Available in three colors, it's IPX7 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of audio at moderate volume levels. A detachable strap and support for the LDAC audio codec are two extra niceties that put it over the top as an Editor's Choice selection in this price category. -- David Carnoy $80 at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 $299 at Amazon The Quest 2 is the most affordable and versatile VR headset of the moment -- and I've tried them all. While its successor, the Quest 3, is available and more advanced, making it more future-proof, it also costs quite a bit more. The Quest 2 remains an excellent pick, and with Meta promising support for the Quest 2 with future software right now, we still highly recommend it. It's an especially good choice for those who are new to VR or who want an affordable option for families. The base model's 128GB of storage is plenty for storing dozens of games and apps (although keep in mind there's no way to add more storage after purchase). Plus, it doesn't require a gaming console or PC so it can be used wirelessly. Read our Meta Quest 2 review. -- Scott Stein $299 at Amazon

David Carnoy/CNET Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones $429 at Amazon While Bose's new flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones may not be a huge upgrade over the company's Noise Cancelling 700 headphones, they feature a more premium design along with Bose's new Immersive Audio feature that delivers some sound-quality enhancements. Along with excellent sound and great noise canceling, the QC Ultra Headphones are also very good for making calls with top-notch background noise reduction. All that adds up to the best new noise-canceling headphone of 2023 and a very worthy adversary to Sony's highly rated WH-1000XM5 and Apple's AirPods Max. Read our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review. -- David Carnoy $429 at Amazon

David Carnoy/CNET Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen, USB-C) with MagSafe case $200 at Amazon For the second year running, the AirPods Pro 2 keeps our Editors' Choice designation as the best earbuds for Apple users. In addition to some nice upgrades alongside iOS 17 -- including a "conversation awareness" mode that automatically lowers the volume of what you're listening to as soon as you start talking -- the newest iteration of the AirPods Pro 2 swaps a USB-C connector for Lightning, aligning it with nearly every other gadget on the market. What hasn't changed is the fact that the AirPods Pro remains the best overall combination of features and performance for Apple users, pairing impressive noise cancellation and sound quality with seamless integration on Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads and Macs. And unlike the nearly identical Lightning version, the new USB-C model will deliver lossless audio and compatibility with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, due in early 2024. Read our AirPods Pro 2 review. -- David Carnoy $200 at Amazon

Disney+ Disney Plus See at Disney Plus Disney Plus might be our top streaming service pick for kids, but there's enough content to satisfy the pickiest of viewers at any age. Do you know someone who wants to binge The Mandalorian or every Avengers movie in the MCU? Done. Need to please kids who can't get enough of Bluey, Toy Story or Disney princesses? It checks that box, too. While it might lack the steady firehose of new, original TV found on other services, Disney Plus is the only place to find Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Nat Geo all under one roof. (And let's not forget every season of The Simpsons.) With its easy-to-navigate interface, the ability to choose content ratings and 100 years' worth of wonder, it's hard to beat. And at $8 a month, Disney Plus is still one of the best values in streaming. Plus, it can be easily and affordably bundled with Hulu and ESPN Plus for an even greater content selection. Read our Disney Plus review. -- Kourtnee Jackson See at Disney Plus

Apple Watch Series 9 $390 at Amazon The $399 Apple Watch Series 9 has new features like Precision Finding, Double Tap and faster Siri performance. If you're a first-time Apple Watch buyer or have the Series 6 or earlier, you'll have plenty to gain. In addition to what's new on the Series 9, owners of older Apple Watches will benefit from a larger screen with a keyboard, a temperature sensor and noticeably faster performance. If you have an Apple Watch SE and are craving more health metrics, the Series 9 is also a worthwhile upgrade. Read our Apple Watch Series 9 review. -- Lisa Eadicicco $390 at Amazon

James Martin/CNET Google Pixel Watch 2 $350 at Best Buy The $350 Google Pixel Watch 2 is a welcome improvement over the original. After only a week of using it, I found its stress-tracking sensors, longer battery life, faster charging and smoother performance made for a better all around experience. As a result, the Pixel Watch 2 remains a top choice for non-iPhone owners looking for an alternative to the Apple Watch. It's one of the best looking smartwatches on the market, and provides a better balance of health tracking and phone companion features than Fitbit's Sense and Versa watches. You'll have to subscribe to Fitbit Premium to get the most out of the Pixel Watch 2, though Google does provide much more functionality in its free tier than you'll get with some other wellness gadgets. Read our Google Pixel Watch 2 review. -- Lisa Eadicicco $350 at Best Buy

Matt Elliott/CNET HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook $1,000 at HP Consider this HP the MacBook Pro of Chromebooks: beautiful design, excellent display, keyboard and touchpad, and enough processing power to take advantage of today's ChromeOS features -- from productivity to gaming to content creation. It has an excellent webcam for video chats, and the keyboard even has an RGB backlight to add some flair while you're plowing through work. And if you're an Android phone user, it's the perfect companion, letting you see notifications, respond to texts, view and edit photos, and run apps directly from your device. It is at the high end for Chromebooks, but if you want something that will last for years to come, this is it. Read our HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook review. -- Josh Goldman $1,000 at HP

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Samsung Galaxy S23 $800 at Amazon Samsung focused on making practical refinements to the $800 Samsung Galaxy S23, especially to one area that matters most in a phone: how long it lasts on a single charge. Battery life is thankfully a bit longer and performance is faster than previous Galaxy S models. The Galaxy S23 is ideal for Android fans who prioritize fast performance, solid cameras, and having a spacious and bright screen in a compact package. Still, you shouldn't upgrade to the S23 or S23 Plus unless your phone is more than two years old since it's not a radical change. Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus review. -- Lisa Eadicicco $800 at Amazon

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Apple iPhone 15 $799 at Apple The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus heavily draw from the iPhone 14 Pro's influence, giving people who can't splurge on Apple's pricier phone a taste of last year's "pro" features. That includes the A16 Bionic processor and the Dynamic Island, a dedicated area near the top of the screen for viewing time-sensitive data like your Uber's ETA. While the iPhone 15's camera technically isn't the same as the one on the iPhone 14 Pro, they each have a 48-megapixel main sensor. The iPhone 15 made headlines about overheating, but it turns out the culprit was a software bug that affected any iPhone, new or old, running iOS 17. Apple has since issued a patch that fixes the bug. Also we don't recommend Apple's new FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 as they easily show scuffs, scratches and stains. Overall, the iPhone 15 feels like a big step forward for those upgrading from an aging iPhone. The iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the 6.1-inch model and $899 for the 6.7-inch Plus model. Read our Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus review. -- Lisa Eadicicco $799 at Apple

Ninja Ninja Thirsti Ninja Thirsti $169 at Walmart When considering great gadgets to gift this year, don't forget about the kitchen, and Ninja's first foray into at-home carbonation is one of our top picks for 2023. The $180 Thirsti electric drink station not only carbonates water with the push of a button, it also churns out a range of flavored beverages -- both bubbly and still -- via insertable flavor capsules. The Thirsti is a tad more expensive than most SodaStream models but also has more capability than your standard carbonator. Easy settings allow you to choose the drink size, level of carbonation and strength of flavor. You can even mix and match capsules to create custom drinks, including a punch of caffeine or vitamins. Read more: I Tried Ninja's New Thirsti Drink System, a Souped-Up Answer to SodaStream – David Watsky $169 at Walmart