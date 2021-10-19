CNET Deal Days: Check out these 30 great deals before they're gone

Looking for deals? We've got 'em. As promised, CNET has partnered with some of our favorite retailers and vendors to give you two days of sales and deals, including many exclusives that meet or beat all-time low prices, according to our research. The categories range from gadgets to services to food and drink to fitness, grooming and beauty, and everything in between.

These offers are available now through Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT), or while supplies last. If and when items go out of stock, we'll do our best to note that as quickly as possible. Known exclusions are listed within the individual deals.

So without further ado, let's check out the deals.

Master & Dynamic Master & Dynamic makes uniquely designed headphones that sound great. Its MW50+ model features swappable ear cups that allow you to transform the headphone from an on-ear headphone to an over-ear headphone -- and back. Normally $299, they're $210 with the code CNET30.

Nomad Nomad is known for its attractive accessories for iPhones, laptops and other mobile devices. Use code CNET20 to get 20% off anything on Nomad's site, including its new Modern Leather iPhone 13 cases or the Base Station charger (see the image -- which doesn't include all the Apple gear).

GlassesUSA With its affordable prices on frames and prescription lenses, GlassesUSA is one of CNET's top recommendations for online glasses. You can get $30 off your entire purchase over $120, excluding contact lenses, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa Del Mar frames, using code CNET30.

Amazon's Audible is the leading audiobook service. A subscription usually costs $14.95 a month, but today, you can get your first four months for only $7.95 a month. That's 46% off.

Goldbelly If you're too busy to plan a cross-country road trip to nosh on all the best eats this land. has to offer, Goldbelly has a backup plan and you'll spend way less on gas. Grab bagels and lox from Russ & Daughters or authentic Kansas City barbecue from Joe's. When you spend more than $40, you'll get $15 off with special code CNET15.

Everyone knows you can save a little cash by buying something refurbished instead of getting it brand new the day it comes out. What you may not know is Decluttr is offering 15% (up to $100) off all refurbished tech sold on its site when you use the code 15CNET. So if you need to replace your phone or you're just interested in trying something different without paying full price, this is a great way to do so.

Brooklyn Bedding Mattress-in-a-box brand Brooklyn Bedding offers both hybrid and all-foam options, with a 120-day sleep trial and free shipping and returns. On Oct. 19 to 20, you can get 30% off mattresses using the code CNET30.

Bean & Bean If supporting businesses owned by women and drinking good coffee are both important to you, Bean & Bean is the online coffee delivery service you need. This NYC-based roaster sends some of the best organic, fair trade coffee with loads of options from women-run roasters. We're talking about high-end beans with prices to match, which is why you should take advantage of this exclusive deal. Use special code CNETDEALDAYS and save 30% off any coffee or tea order sitewide. No subscription necessary.

iDrive Your PC, and more importantly its contents, never need to be stuck at home. iDrive offers unlimited remote access to two computers in your house for $2.95 for the first year, and if you need file storage you can get 5TB of it for only $7 for the first year. That's a massive discount, and it'll ensure everything you need from your home machine is always with you.

Solo Stove The Solo Stove is CNET's top-rated smokeless fire pit. Not only does this backyard bonfire look sleek, but it burns hot and actually cuts down on that smelly, annoying smoke. Solo Stoves aren't particularly budget-friendly but you can snag $50 off any order of $350 or more with promo code CNET50OFF350. This deal is valid on stoves that are already on sale too.

Joseph Kaminski There are a lot of eBikes out there, but few of them are actually fun to own. The assembly and maintenance on Charge Bikes are among the simplest you can get today, so you can focus on riding wherever you want without feeling like any hill is too steep for you to climb. And if you use the code CNET200 at checkout, you get $200 off whatever bike you choose.

Rumpl Rumpl is known for its modern fabrics that mimic your favorite puffy jacket. With the coupon code CNET15, you can save 15% on orders of $99 or more. Designs by RAD artists, National Parks and collaborations are excluded.

Groove Life With Groove Life's silicone rings, you can wear a little bling even if you're exercising or on your next epic outdoor adventure. The company also makes watch bands and belts that are made for an active lifestyle. Everything is 20% off when you use the code CNETDEALDAYS at checkout.

There are so many reasons to want a good VPN on your laptop and phone, and whether you're frequently on public Wi-Fi networks or you just want to watch episodes of The Great Celebrity Bake Off only available in the UK you shouldn't have to pay full price. And today, if you pick up 24 months of Surfshark VPN and use the code CNETdealsday, you'll get three months free.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're looking for a good deal on a 20W fast charger for your iPhone or Android phone, you won't do much better than $7 for Aukey's compact PA-B1 Omnia Mini 20W USB-C PD Charge ($14 list price) when you enter the code CNET at checkout. Note that you have to bring your own cables to the charging party.

Aukey This charging tower is literally a tower of power with 12 AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports that allows you to charge up to 17 electronic devices simultaneously. Normally, $60, it's just $30 with the code CNET.

Sunbasket Sunbasket is the best meal kit delivery service CNET's tried, and we've tried them all. All the recipes our reviewer made were excellent and interesting, and portions were more than ample. Sunbasket meals usually break down to about $10 or $11 per serving depending on your plan. But use special code CNET100 and you'll save $100 across your first four deliveries plus free shipping and four free gifts.

Totes-Isotoner Get ready for winter weather with umbrellas, boots, jackets and more from Totes and Isotoner. Totes specializes in rainwear, and Isotoner is known for its cozy slippers and gloves. The two sites are offering CNET readers 40% off sitewide using the code CNET40 from Oct. 19 through Dec. 31.

Jabra Jabra has long been a favorite headphone brand at CNET. And right now, with code CNET15, you can save 15% off the list price for certain headphones in the Jabra inventory, including the Elite 85t. Note that there are currently some exclusions: At the present time, preorder and backordered products aren't eligible for the discount.

Chowhound Oats Overnight is all about (wait for it) overnight oats, a healthy, no-fuss breakfast that you can dress up with all sorts of fruit, baking spices and even savory toppings. Stock up on the stuff with 15% off any one-time orders of Oats Overnight with special code DEALSDAY15 at checkout. Note that subscription orders are excluded from this discount.

New parents know that keeping those little mouths fed with high-quality ingredients is of utmost importance. Little Spoon makes and delivers baby food from organic ingredients, packed with all the vitamins and nutrients they need. Use code LSCNET and get 50% off all Babyblends including kale-carrot-pear or broccoli-spinach puree.

AeroGarden Just because gardening season is coming to an end, doesn't mean you can't have fresh produce at the ready. We've tested a few AeroGarden models and they all produce bounties of fresh herbs, salad greens and even vegetables. These no-mess pod gardens use built-in LED grow lights that work on timers and a water reservoir so you can set it, forget it and reap the harvest later. Right now, get 25% off any AeroGarden sitewide with code CNETSAVE25, now through Oct. 20.

Nebula Genomics Do you want to learn more about your family's history using Whole Genome Sequencing while maintaining the privacy you desire? With the coupon code GENOMEBASIC60, you can get the $99 basic test kit for just $39 and discover your life's blueprint.

Llama Naturals Get all of the plant-based gummies you'll ever need to stay healthy. All of them are made with real fruit, have no added sugar and are enriched with 13 natural vitamins. You can save 25% on anything on the site by using the coupon code CNET25.

Agri Beef Beef snobs know it doesn't get much better than Wagyu; a Japanese breed of cattle that produces some of the most rich and flavorful steaks you can buy. Snake River Farms specializes in Wagyu beef, but the meat can be rather pricey. Right now, you can nab four free American Wagyu filet mignons with any order over $149 when you use special code DEALDAY. That's roughly $90 in premium beef and one of the best meat delivery deals we've come across.

Happy Socks Make your feet happy in style with a pair of colorful socks that can be designed to suit any theme. When you apply the promotion code CNET25 at checkout, you'll get a 25% discount and free shipping on your order. This promotion is only applicable in the United States and is valid from Oct. 19 through Oct. 26. This deal does not apply to sale and outlet items, special and limited editions or certain styles. It can't be combined with other offers.

Outer Whether you're camping or hanging out on your back patio, Outer's Bug Shield Blanket can help ward off mosquitoes and other pesky insects -- without coating yourself in smelly bug spray. Regularly $125, CNET readers can get the blankets on sale for $95 using the code CNET95.

Firstleaf No matter how much wine I buy, I always seem to run out. Firstleaf wine club will keep good bottles coming your way and uses an advanced algorithm so the wines adapt to your taste. Firstleaf is a good deal as is, with bottles clocking in at around $13 each, but use special code CNET25 and new members get their first shipment of six wines for just $25, plus free shipping. You can pause or cancel at any time if you don't love it.

Food just tastes better when it's laid out on nice dinnerware. This dashing Corelle stoneware set in Nordic blue features four large entree bowls (not plates), four cereal bowls and four tumblers with silicone lids for $70 when you use code CNETDEALS at checkout.

Chili crisp is by far our biggest new condiment obsession. It's a crunchy, slightly spicy, sweet umami bomb that lifts eggs, fish, chicken and more to flavorful new heights. It also makes an amazing gift or stocking stuffer for a home chef since most folks don't know about it. Save yourself $8.40 on Fly by Jing's trio of popular seasoning mixes including the chili crisp, a Sichuan Mala spice and tangy Zhong sauce (perfect for dumplings) when you use code CNET20.