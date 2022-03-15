CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts and Coupons From Dbrand, Surfshark, Firstleaf and More

Deal Savings Price





















































Show more (24 items)

Looking for some deals? Tired of seeing the same old things at prices that aren't that great? CNET has you covered. We partnered with some of our favorite vendors and retailers to bring you two days of the best deals and sales out there. We've even secured some exclusive deals and worked hard to bring you best-of-web pricing, thanks to research from our team of experts.

These sales kick off today, March 15, and will run through the end of tomorrow, March 16. There is something for everyone, regardless if you want new tech, fitness gear, food subscriptions or even a new wallet. Be sure to check out these great offers now, and grab one for yourself before the discounts expire.

Rastelli's If you love to cook, you understand just how important it is to start with high-quality ingredients. But premium cuts of meat and seafood can be pretty hard to come by. That's where Rastelli's comes in. Named one of our favorite meat delivery services for 2022, Rastelli's allows you to shop a great selection of high-grade meats and seafood, from Wagyu beef to wild-caught scallops, and have them shipped right to your front door. Right now, you can use our exclusive promo code CNET20 to save $20 off any order of $50 or more and try it out for yourself.

Dbrand Not everyone likes cases on their new phones or computers, and that's where Dbrand sees its niche. The company makes some of the absolute best skins for your devices, and they come in a number of different colors, textures and prints. They're easy to apply, hold up to regular use and have a precision fit. If you do want a case, Dbrand has options for the most popular devices, and you can add a skin of your choice to it to make it unique, as well. You can save 20% off sitewide with code CNET20. It's unusual for Dbrand to offer sitewide sales, so be sure to grab some of these today while they're on sale.

Myro Whether you're sitting down or on the go, this sustainable company's deodorant -- which we named the best sustainable deodorant -- will keep you fresh all day long. While Myro normally offers discounts on its standard bundles, this time around, Myro is offering a BOGO deal where you get a free deodorant starter kit with the purchase of a Body Wash Starter Kit.

Shaker Spoon If you've ever dreamed of getting behind the pine and trying out bartending for yourself, we've got a deal for you. Shaker & Spoon makes curated cocktail boxes that come with everything you need (everything besides the booze, that is) to make gourmet cocktails right at home, including recipes, mixers, bitters, citrus and house-made syrups. Right now, you can save 25% off your first three months (prepaid) with our exclusive promo code CNET25, bringing the per-month cost down to just $34.

Dango Wallets I like to think that struggling to get your debit card or ID out of your wallet with a line of people grumbling behind you is a universally dreaded experience. Dango makes wallets specifically designed to avoid that headache all together -- which is why the company is one of our favorite minimalist wallet vendors. The M1 Maverick Rail Wallet features a quick-release rail mechanism that allows you to slide your cards in and out of the wallet with ease, no fumbling required. It's made of lightweight and durable anodized aluminum, and can hold up to nine cards securely. It typically costs $109, but right now you can pick it up for half off using our exclusive promo code CNET50 at checkout.

Surfshark In this day and age, it's crucial that you take extra precautions to make sure that your privacy and security are being protected online -- and a good consumer VPN is an important tool to do so. Surfshark is one of our favorite VPNs, and right now you can try it out for less. During our Deal Days, when you sign up for a two-year subscription to Surfshark, you'll get your first three months completely free. That brings the total subscription price down to just $60, and the per-month cost down to just $2.21.

1-800 contacts If you wear contacts, then you're probably always on the hunt for any and all opportunities to save a little cash on your subscription. And we've got a great one for you. 1-800 Contacts is one of our favorite places to shop for contacts online, and for good reason, with competitive pricing and excellent customer service. Right now during CNET's Deal Days, you can see why for yourself, with 30% off new orders, plus free shipping to boot.

Josh Goldman/CNET If you're on the road a lot, a nice travel backpack or set of carry-on luggage isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity. Nomatic makes some of our favorite travel bags on the market at the moment, including our overall favorite laptop backpack for 2022, as well as one of our favorite camera bags for the year, and right now you can save 20% on everything sitewide by using our exclusive promo code CNET20 at checkout.

Winky Lux Are you ready to take your beauty routine to the next level while staying within your budget? If so, Winky Lux's exfoliants, cleansers and moisturizers will leave your skin glowing, while its makeup will bring out your best features. Using our exclusive code CNET, you can get a 25% discount sitewide right now.

Goldbelly Ever have a hankering for a specific food that just won't go away until you have it? Whether it's delicious lobster mac and cheese from Boston, or a decadent chocolate peanut butter cake from New York, Goldbelly makes it possible to get it shipped right to your door in just a few days. It's a great way to try out amazing cuisines from around the country, and right now you can get 10% off any order, no minimum spending required, when you use our exclusive promo code CNET10.

Neato Robotics Are you tired of having to vacuum your floors daily to get rid of the dust and pet hair? Why not enlist the help of a robot vacuum to do some of that for you? Using coupon code D10DEALDAYSCNET you can score the top-of-the-line Neato D10 robot vacuum for $250 off, dropping it down to the lowest it's ever been. You can set no-go lines, schedules and much more from the easy-to-use mobile app.

Photos by Groove Life/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET Looking for some accessories that will stand out from the usual crowd? Groove Life makes a wide variety of rings, belts, watch bands and more with a unique blend of style and practicality. Constructed of durable materials like aluminum and nylon, they're designed for the real world, so there's no need to worry about taking them off when it's time to get your hands dirty. And right now during CNET's Deal Days, you can shop the entire Groove Life site selection for 20% off when using coupon code CNETDEALDAY.

Oats Overnight They're not kidding when they say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, because it gives you the energy to handle whatever your day might throw at you. But for busy people with a fast-paced life, it's not always practical to set aside time to make a healthy, balanced meal every morning. Oats Overnight is a simple, healthy solution that can transform your morning routine with easy and healthy meals shipped right to your front door. Just choose which recipes sound best to you, whether it's banana bread or berries and cream, throw your oats in a blender bottle with some milk, toss them in your fridge overnight, and you'll have a tasty and practical breakfast waiting for you in the morning. Right now, you can get 15% off your order with our exclusive promo code CNETDealDay15.

Helix In the market for a new mattress or some cozy new bedding? We've got an offer you won't want to miss. Helix makes not one, but two of our favorite mattresses, and right now you can pick them up for 15% off. All you need to do is provide your email address to Helix and you can get 15% off your order, whether you're going big with a brand-new mattress, or just want to pick up some odds and ends like a new pillow or weighted blanket.

Wildgrain Everyone loves handmade pasta and freshly baked bread, but making them yourself can be labor-intensive and time-consuming (and not to mention difficult). But don't worry, you don't need to dine out every time you get a hankering for hand-cut pappardelle. Wildgrain is a meal delivery service that specializes in artisanal breads and pastas that you can cook right in your own house, with assorted boxes delivered to your doorstep every month. Right now, when you use our exclusive DEALSDAY35 promo code, you can get $35 off your first box, and it entitles you to a free order of sourdough rolls in every box you receive from here on out.

Firstleaf The only thing better than a good bottle of wine is a good bottle of wine chosen according to your specific tastes that gets shipped right to your front door. Firstleaf is one of our favorite wine delivery services for this year, and it's a great pick for those starting to venture a little deeper into the world of fine wines. A six-bottle box would typically set you back $40, but right now you can get your first order for just $25.

Real Good Coffee If you're a coffee snob looking to try out some new roasts on the cheap, then we've got a deal for you. Using our exclusive promo code CNET25, you can save 25% on select 2-pound bags of whole bean coffee from Real Good Coffee Co. If you like to start your day with something light, you can try out the Breakfast Blend, or if you take it black like midnight on a moonless night, you can grab a bag of the French or Organic Dark Roast. No matter how you drink it, it tastes better when you pick it up on sale.

Nomad Nomad makes some of the absolute nicest and best Apple accessories on the market, but you have to pay for the quality. Right now, you can save 20% on a bunch of charging accessories, Apple Watch bands, cases, cables and more. Outside of big shopping events, it's not often we see discounts on the company's products, so grab some now for yourself.

Birthdate Co. If you're shopping for an astrology lover, or happen to be one yourself, this is a deal you won't want to miss. Birthdate Co. makes personalized candles and books based on the exact astrological conditions you were born under for a truly unique gift. Right now, you can save $20 off of everything sitewide, and you can take an extra 17% off birthdate books, which feature beautiful maps of the stars and planets at the exact moment you were born, and over 70 pages of detailed horoscope analysis.

Thrashio A soft set of sheets is one of the smallest luxuries you can give yourself, and it won't cost you nearly as much as you might think. This Beckham Hotel Collection sheet set is made of ultrasoft microfiber that's designed to be breathable to help you stay cool at night. A king-size set would typically cost you $30, but right now you can pick it up for as low as $23. All you need to do is use our exclusive promo code CNET2022BCH, which will give you 25% off any size or color set of sheets.

Stir fried savings No kitchen is complete without a proper wok. They're heavy-duty, versatile and can open up a whole new world of cuisine to try. This 13-inch wok from Willow & Everett is made of rust-resistant stainless steel, has a nonstick surface and comes with a dome lid and matching bamboo-handle spatula. It lists for $70, but right now you can pick it up for just $48. Activate the instant coupon on the product page, and use the promo code 05CNETWEWOK at checkout to get the full discount.

Greendigs There's no shortage of people in the world who really like the idea of having a green thumb and filling their world with plants, but the execution of that plan doesn't always have a happy ending. The folks at Greendigs put a ton of love into prepotted plants for every style home with detailed guides for how to care for that plant, and right now you can get one for that would-be green thumb in your life at a substantial discount. Or if you'd rather spare the plant, grab one for yourself and enjoy some new green in your life. Use coupon code CNET20 to save 20% on all orders of $75 or more.

Case Mate Tired of that tangled nest of charging cables running across your desk? If you have multiple devices that you need to charge regularly, this Fuel power station from Case Mate is a sleek, convenient solution. It's equipped with a charging pad for your phone, earbuds and smartwatch, plus an extra USB-C port for a device of your choice, and at less than 8 inches long, it's compact enough to easily fit on your nightstand. This charging station would typically set you back $150, but right now you can grab it for $50 off using our exclusive promo code CNET50.

Lumen Getting in shape isn't always easy. Before you schedule an appointment with a nutritionist or dietician, try Lumen. Lumen is a tech tool that you breathe into and that acts as your personal food journal by tracking calories, exercise and whether you're burning fat or carbs. And when you use the app you'll get access to tons of guidance along the way. With the code CNET20, you can save 20% and get your wellness goals on track.

CDKeys Need something new to play without paying new game prices? One of the newest multiplayer first-person shooters is now available at one of its lowest prices ever, and with the latest update to the game now rolling out to everyone, the best time to jump in is right now. Suit up and save 15% on Battlefield 2042 for PC when you use the code CNET15 at checkout.

Tacklife There's nothing worse than being stranded somewhere with a dead battery. Not only is it frustrating, but it can be costly to call a truck to come jump your car for you. That's why you should have a portable car jump starter in your trunk. Using code CNET30 drops this popular Tacklife jump start kit down to $56, a savings of 30%. It can jump a car, van or SUV 30 times on a full charge, so just charge it up and toss it in your car for when you need it. In addition to jump-starting your car, it has USB ports so you can charge your electronics and gadgets from it, too. Grab one today -- your future self will thank you.

DNA My Dog Have you ever wondered what breed your dog is? Whether you got the pup from a breeder or adopted them from a local shelter, knowing more about the dog's history can help you be a better pet owner. Right now, you can pick up the DNA My Dog Breed identification test for 20% off. It's already discounted price with coupon code DOGDNA20, making it just $48 for a limited time only. The process is simple -- collect a sample of your dog's DNA from its cheek, mail it off, and in two weeks or less you'll have a report with all the information in it. You'll get back a certificate of the results, a breed percentage breakdown for your dog and a report on its dominant breeds, personality traits and possible health concerns.

Horizon Fitness If you're looking for home fitness solutions, a decent treadmill is one of the best pieces of equipment you can have. They're relatively compact, safe to use without a spotter around and allow you to get a full workout in, rain or shine. And while they can get a little pricey, this CNET exclusive offer makes it a whole lot more affordable. Right now, you can grab this 60-inch Bluetooth-enabled Horizon Fitness 7.0 AT treadmill for just $600, 50% off the list price. (The model is a step-up to the Horizon T101, which is on our list of best treadmills.) Plus, you'll get a heart-rate monitor and a workout mat thrown in for free. Be sure to use code CNETDEALDAY for the full savings.