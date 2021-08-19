Capitol police negotiate with man livestreaming bomb threat in Washington

Getty Images

US Capitol Police are negotiating with a man who claims to have a bomb and who drove his pickup truck onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress as he livestreamed complaints about America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The situation, which is being called an "active bomb threat," prompted the evacuation of buildings in the US Capitol Complex, according to multiple reports.

Officials from @CapitolPolice, with the assistance of MPD and @ATFWashington, provide an update regarding the active bomb threat situation near the Library of Congress. https://t.co/uHvCqESCJF — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 19, 2021

In a Facebook Live video, a man wearing a white T-shirt appears to address President Joe Biden and says he has enough explosives to destroy two and a half city blocks.

"I'm ready to die for a cause," the man says, later adding, "Afghanistan, I'm standing strong for you too."

The video, which is no longer available on the man's Facebook page, is the latest in a growing trend of threats and assaults playing out on social media. The Christchurch mosque attacks and a shooting near a synagogue in Germany all played out on livestreams before the webcasts were shut down. Similarly, some of the people who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 streamed their involvement in the insurrection from their smartphones.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oscar Gonzalez contributed to this report.