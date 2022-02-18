Apple AirTag Stalking Danger Disney Wish Cruise Ship 'Uncharted' Review 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Big Jet TV Wordle Tips
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Bluetooth Speakers, Laptops, Gaming Monitors and More Are Discounted During Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale

Cash in on big savings on top tech during this limited-time sale.

Deal
Savings
Price

Snag big savings across the store during the Presidents Day sale at Best Buy. Right now there are price cuts in every department, making it easy to find a great deal on gaming monitors, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, headphones, external storage, robot vacuums and much more. Take advantage of these deals on top tech now. You can shop the entire Presidents Day sale; offers are valid now through Monday or while supplies last.

See at Best Buy

It's a great time to upgrade your laptop or your revamp your entertainment systems. To save you time, we've gone through Best Buy's sale to pick out some of the best bargains available. Check out some of the highlights of Best Buy's Presidents Day sale below. 

Bose SoundLink Color portable Bluetooth speaker II: $100

Save $30
Bose

Take your music wherever you go. The durable, water-resistant speaker features two 40mm full range drivers for clean and powerful sound. Plus, it's light and portable and it gets up to 8 hours of listening per charge, making it the perfect accessory to any get-together.

$100 at Best Buy

Asus Vivobook 15-inch (256GB) laptop: $320

Save $130
Asus

If you're looking for a basic laptop that provides a large screen size, the latest Windows OS and can handle everyday activities, the Asus Vivobook is a great deal right now.

$320 at Best Buy

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch IPS QHD Gaming Monitor with HDR: $300

Save $150
Dell

Immerse yourself in your favorite games with this Dell 27 QHD gaming monitor. The 27-inch display delivers stunning colors and features a 165Hz refresh rate and true 1ms response time, keeping gameplay swift and responsive. Plus, with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatability and AMD FreeSync Technology, this monitor will minimize stuttering, delivering smooth graphics. 

$300 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch tablet and Surface Pro Keyboard bundle: $1,000

Save $240
Microsoft

Get the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet. The Surface Pro 8 features a kickstand and detachable keyboard, as well as a built-in Surface Slim Pen 2 -- so you can create like a pro no matter where you are.

$1,000 at Best Buy

More great deals: