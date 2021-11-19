Black Friday's best Apple Watch deal is here now: Grab the Apple Watch SE for $219

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

One of the most anticipated Apple Black Friday deals this year is on the Apple Watch SE. Best Buy announced its official Black Friday sale earlier today, and the big-box retailer is already delivering with the . Normally, the Apple Watch SE starts at $279 (which is what Apple is selling it for now), and the lowest we've seen it drop was $229 during Black Friday 2020. This is the best Black Friday Apple Watch deal we expect to see in 2021.

There are a few different color options available in both the 40 and 44mm size, though some configurations do show out of stock. The base $219 price is for the smaller 40mm size and if you prefer the 44mm you can grab one for $249. With the Apple Watch SE, you get the larger display, like the Series 5 and 6, without the always-on portion of it. You still get most of the same great health-related features, activity tracking and of course notifications right on your wrist.

We know that the Apple Watch Series 3 will be down to $109 at Walmart next week, but this is a much better long-term purchase, so be sure to grab one now before they all sell out.