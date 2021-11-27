Black Friday online sales see a dip, but not by much

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Black Friday seems to be losing a bit of its online mojo as retailers offer deals earlier in the holiday shopping season. That's the word Saturday from Adobe Analytics, which added, however, that Black Friday, Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday remain the biggest online sales days of the season by far.

"For the first time ever, Black Friday saw a reversal of the growth trend of past years," said Adobe Digital Insights' lead analyst, Vivek Pandya. "Shoppers are being strategic in their gift shopping, buying much earlier in the season and being flexible about when they shop to make sure they get the best deals."

Still, total online spending for Black Friday this year was only a little less than last year, at $8.9 billion versus $9 billion. And overall for the season so far, online spending is humming along.

Consumer spending online reached new heights, exceeding $2 billion every day and passing $3 billion on 19 days so far this holiday season, Adobe said. At this point last year, it said, only five days had seen the $3 billion mark surpassed, and 22 days had seen the $2 billion mark bested.

Adobe says it analyzes direct consumer transactions online, including more than a trillion visits to US retail sites, 100 million unique for-sale items, and 18 product categories.

Other developments this year include the following, Adobe said.

Categories seeing the most spending so far include toys, books, video games and appliances. But it hasn't always been easy for shoppers to get their hands on what they want. Out-of-stock messages were up by 124 percent in November compared with pre-pandemic levels in January of 2020. Electronics, appliances, housekeeping supplies, and home and garden items were most likely to be hard to get ahold of.

Trends included an increase in curbside pickup, with that option up 70% so far this November compared with November 2019's pre-pandemic levels. Buy-now-and-pay-later options also saw big increases so far this month over November 2019, with total spending increasing 422% and order volume rising 438%.

And Adobe said online shoppers still prefer to browse on mobile but buy on their desktops. On Black Friday, smartphones accounted for 62.2% of visits to retail sites but just 44.4% of online sales.

If you're feeling like you missed the Black Friday boat, don't fret. Adobe said that Saturday serves up some of the biggest discounts on electronics and appliances, Sunday's a good deals day for clothes and sporting goods, and Cyber Monday's a fine one for TV bargains.

You can check out CNET's coverage. There's 57 best Black Friday deals that are still available ahead of Cyber Monday, as well as Black Friday live blog: The best deals that you can still buy and From Black Friday to Cyber Monday: These are the best TV deals you can shop right now. There's also Cyber Monday deals available now. And be sure to take a gander at CNET's holiday gift guide, which points you toward other deals.