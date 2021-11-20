Black Friday eBike sale: $200 off any Charge electric bike right now

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday is almost here, and Charge electric bikes are one of many retailers dropping deep discounts a little early this holiday season. If you're in the market for an e-bike, Charge is one of our favorite options. Their early Black Friday sale is happening now, with Charge offering $200 off any model e-bike with the code JOYRIDE through Dec. 1.

Charge bikes provide the experience of biking with a bit of an edge to help when combatting hills and other light terrain so that your stamina doesn't wane early. All models come standard with an electric motor to provide assistance up to 20 miles per hour, which is particularly helpful for riding up an incline.

A single charge will ride up to 50 miles, and there is a handlebar display to alert you of how much farther you can go before your next charge. The bikes also feature folding handlebars and pedals to take up less storage space and rugged racks to carry your essentials with you.

Charge e-bike deals

Charge already caught our eye this year with their XC electric bike, named one of our best e-bikes for 2021. The model is so popular that it is currently out of stock, but here's some highlights of the models on sale now through Dec. 1.

Charge The City model comes in two frame styles: the standard and the low step. It is designed to help with city travel, like commuting to work without breaking a sweat. It comes with all the standard features mentioned above, like a top speed of 20 miles per hour. It also features Goodyear tires and pedal assist with 5 support modes and a push-button throttle. Save $200 with the code JOYRIDE.

In addition to the City model, the . We will keep you updated on any news, including restock on the XC model, but in the meantime, check out our recommendations on the best fitness gifts this holiday season.