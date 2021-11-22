Cheap Black Friday deals: Mini drones, speakers, streaming sticks and more under $30

Deal Savings Price

































Black Friday week is here, and the deals are impressive already. Most retailers have kicked off official Black Friday deals, and that means there are a lot of products on sale right now. We've seen what have ostensibly been "Black Friday deals" for weeks already, but now we're in the thick of it with official branded sales that come just a few days ahead of the big event.

Our team of enthusiastic deal hunters has been sorting through deals every day to break this down for you. We've looked at thousands of online discounts, price drops and ad scans, and we're doing our best to make things easier to understand ahead of Black Friday. Whether you're looking to finish up your holiday shopping, need a gift for a friend or coworker, or you just want to treat yourself to something new today, we've got you covered.

Here are a bunch of cheap Black Friday deals that are priced under $25 that you should check out. We also have a list of our top deals under $50 for Black Friday that you'll want to consider as well.

Amazon Drones are really great gifts, but some of them are expensive and honestly they can be hard to fly, so you may be cautious in spending a lot of money on them. This option is great for kids. It's easy to fly and folds up into a compact size for portability.

Oontz Everyone loves Bluetooth speakers, especially ones that are durable, portable and waterproof. Whether you plan to take more vacations next year or spend more time outside by the pool, you don't need to do it in silence. This speaker will be loud enough to entertain you and some friends, and it offers up to 10 hours of playback per charge. It comes in four colors, but the black variant is currently the cheapest.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET While you're driving you shouldn't be fumbling around with your phone at all, whether it's just to change the music or to make a call. Let this hands-free Alexa device bring easy voice commands to your car for an amazingly low price. This is 70% less than its list price -- it's frequently discounted, but not by this much.

TP-Link This two-pack of Kasa mini smart plugs would be a great addition to any smart home. They can be stacked and used in the same receptacle, something that most other plugs can't do. You can use these to automate lights, turn on your coffee pot, control a space heater and much more.

Amazon Right now the third-gen Echo Dot is on sale for $20, so why wouldn't you opt for the bundle that also includes a free smart bulb? It's a colored light that can be automated using the Echo Dot, which is pretty sweet. Plus the Dot does much more, including helping you figure out the weather, do conversions and math. It can even play music.

Amazon If you've upgraded to a new 4K TV recently, you need a streaming stick that can match its resolution. The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa Voice remote for easier navigation, and it's much quicker overall than previous models. If you have an older Fire TV Stick to trade in, you can save an extra 20% as well.

Megan Wollerton/CNET The Blink Mini indoor camera offers two-way communication, notifications for motion, night vision and so much more in a tiny package. The camera is currently 43% off for Black Friday, bringing it down to the lowest price it's seen since launch.

While a printer may not make for a fun gift, it's a very practical purchase for your home office. At this price, it's cheaper than buying ink for your current printer (most likely), and it has a built-in scanner and copier.

TP-Link This two-pack of color bulbs is great for your bedroom, porch, garage or any other place you may want some smart lights that aren't super expensive. At $8 each, these can be used as colored bulbs or white, and you can even automate them from the free Kasa Home app to automatically turn on or off at designated times.

David Carnoy/CNET It's hard to believe that such a small charger could be so powerful, but you'd be amazed at just how quickly this can charge up your phone or tablet. You can pick from one of four fun colors here, but only the black and white model has an additional discount to make it even more affordable.

Lowe's If you prefer Google Assistant over Alexa, this is the bundle for you. It comes with the small, yet powerful Nest Mini and a free smart plug (which can be controlled by the smart speaker). This bundle is only available in the lighter gray color, or you can get the dark gray Nest Mini for the same price with no smart plug.

Sarah Tew/CNET With the Roku Streaming Stick 4K you get 4K HDR video along with quick and easy access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and tons of other streaming services, so you can watch all of your favorite shows and movies through Roku's excellent interface instead of whatever your TV has built in.

Sarah Tew/CNET Logitech has been making wireless mice for many years, and has become one of the top brands. The M705 is a wireless mouse that offers up to three years (!) of battery life before needing to change it. This makes it a perfect work from home companion, but it's also great for your children in school or to replace your wired mouse at the office.

Lego Instead of buying a specific set, why not buy this kit? It comes with 442 pieces that can be used to build whatever you can come up with. Let your imagination soar and your creativity shine.

La Crosse Whether you're headed back to the office next year or you want to have your kids be a little more independent and wake up on their own, having a standalone alarm clock is a great way to do it. This one has a built-in USB port for charging your phone and the customizable LED panel gives it a more personalized look.

Razer When was the last time you replaced your mouse pad? While they may not "break," it's a good idea to upgrade them every now and again. This one offers a large low-sensitivity space that's needed to maximize your gaming performance. It has a nonslip rubber base to help keep it in place, even when things get heated in your match.

If you are looking for a no-frills streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick Lite from Amazon is the way to go. It doesn't offer TV controls but you still have full access to the Fire TV platform, which is great for streaming your favorite content. If you want more from your streaming stick, we suggest you step up to the Fire TV Stick 4K or 4K Max, which are priced at $25 and $35 respectively.

Bella An electric kettle means that you can have nearly instant boiling water anywhere that there is an electrical outlet. Whether you want hot tea, instant coffee or any other warm drink, you won't need to use stove space to get the water hot.

Mr. Coffee Creating a cup of iced coffee at home doesn't have to take a long time, nor does it have to be expensive. Stop getting Starbucks every morning and pick up an iced coffee maker for your house to save you time and money next year.