Black Friday deals under $100: Save on Beats headphones, Nest, Echo and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday is already in full swing with some great savings to be had on products from the likes of Beats, Google and Amazon. We've rounded up some of our favorites that are priced at $100 or less. We're constantly updating the list, so be sure to check back for new deals as they become available over the shopping season.

Our team has spent countless hours looking through all the Black Friday ads, price-checking live discounts and making sure we bring you nothing short of the absolute best deals worth buying right now. There's something for everyone, whether you are looking for some new gadgets, headphones, home appliances or fitness trackers.

Here are our favorite Black Friday deals under $100 to help you complete your holiday shopping for those folks who are a bit harder to buy for.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear Bluetooth headphones feature much of the same technology that Apple uses in its AirPods lineup but at a more affordable price. Using the W1 chip, these will pair instantly to your Apple devices, announce incoming calls as well as messages, and they offer up to 40 hours of playback per charge. You can pick them up in black or rose gold at Target, or in rose gold at Amazon, at this discounted price.

Sarah Tew/CNET While AirPods may be the biggest name in true wireless headphones, that doesn't mean they're the only player in the game. These Soundcore by Anker Liberty 2 headphones have many of the same features, but a much lower price tag. You get up to 32 hours of playtime from the buds and case, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

23andMe Whether you wanted to learn more about your family's past or were interested in why you have certain physical traits, 23andMe is one of the top services to help you out. Right now, Amazon has three different kits on sale with prices starting at just $79. These make great gifts for yourself or others, though before you give it to someone else, you may want to get a sense of their comfort level for doing something of this nature.

Shark Messes are inevitable, but that doesn't mean that cleaning them up has to be a pain for you. The Shark MopVac is designed to clean all your hard floor surfaces with ease. Whether you spill a cup of water or some crumbs from dinner end up all over the floor, just grab this and clean it all in seconds. The cordless vacuum has a strong suction and just pressing a button helps you clean up sticky messes. The pads are disposable so if you have a tough mess, just throw the pad away and replace it with a new one instead of worrying about having another thing to clean.

Google Smart thermostats are incredibly useful and can actually help save you money on your heating and cooling bill. Earlier this year, Google announced some stylish new Nest Thermostats, and right now they're 23% off. They come in silver, dark gray and rose gold, so you can pick the one you think will match your home the best. Getting it set up doesn't require too much experience, though if you aren't comfortable with turning off the power and replacing your existing thermostat, you'll want to contact a professional to install it. Once set up the first time, you can adjust the temperature from anywhere, set a schedule and more.

Instant Pot If you don't already have an Instant Pot, now's the best time to get one for yourself. This model has nine functions, including modes for pressure cook, slow cook, air fry, roast, steam, bake, broil and more. It comes with the attachment needed to use it as an air fryer, making it an extremely versatile kitchen appliance that doesn't take up a whole lot of space.

David Carnoy/CNET This deal is on the second-generation Echo Buds, which are Amazon's own headphones that offer active noise cancelation and Alexa right in your ears. They're in-ear buds that come in both black and white, and offer up to five hours of playback per charge. The included charging case gives you another 15 hours of enjoyment so you don't have to worry about power while out and about. Amazon made a bunch of improvements with these over the first-gen model, so they're worth checking out.

Amazon A great way to maximize the power of Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is by adding its Luna Gaming Controller. With this bundle, you can stream games right to your TV without needing anything else, and the best part is just how portable everything is, so you can take it with you on vacation or during holiday travels.

Ry Crist/CNET Eero has made quite a name for itself in the mesh Wi-Fi space. Whether you want to finally try one out or want to add to your current system, the company's new Wi-Fi 6 router is the way to go, especially at this discounted price. It can cover up to 1,500 square feet on its own with speeds of up to 900Mbps. Setup takes only a few minutes.