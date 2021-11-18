11 Black Friday deals $25 and under to help with your holiday shopping

Deal Savings Price

















Black Friday is still a little over a week away, but that shouldn't stop you from finishing your holiday shopping early. We've seen deals for the better part of the month already and they don't appear to be slowing down. With that many deals out there, it can make it hard to know what's worth buying, and what just looks like a deal on the surface.

Our team of experts has been sorting through deals every day to break this down for you. We've looked at thousands of online discounts, price drops and ad scans, and we're doing our best to make things easier to understand ahead of Black Friday. Whether you're looking to finish up your holiday shopping, need a gift for a friend or coworker, or you just want to treat yourself to something new today, we've got you covered.

Here are 11 Black Friday deals that are priced under $25 that you should check out.

Amazon Right now the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is on sale for $25, so why wouldn't you opt for the bundle that also includes a free smart bulb? It's a colored light that can be automated using the Echo Dot, which is pretty sweet. Plus the Dot does much more, including helping you figure out the weather, do conversions and math. It can even play music.

Oontz Everyone loves Bluetooth speakers, especially ones that are durable, portable and waterproof. Whether you plan to take more vacations next year or spend more time outside by the pool, you don't need to do it in silence. This speaker will be loud enough to entertain you and some friends and it offers up to 10 hours of playback per charge. It comes in four colors, but the black variant is currently the cheapest.

Sarah Tew/CNET With the Roku Premiere you get 4K, HDR along with quick and easy access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and tons of other streaming services so you can watch all of your favorite shows and movies without needing to upgrade to a smart TV.

Amazon If you've upgraded to a new 4K TV recently, you need a streaming stick that can match its resolution. The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa Voice remote for easier navigation, and it's much quicker overall than previous models. If you have an older Fire TV Stick to trade in, you can save an extra 20% as well.

TP-Link This two-pack of color bulbs is great for your bedroom, porch, garage or any other place you may want some smart lights that aren't super expensive. At $8 each, these can be used as colored bulbs or white, and you can even automate them from the free Kasa Home app to automatically turn on or off at designated times.

David Carnoy/CNET It's hard to believe that such a small charger could be so powerful, but you'd be amazed at just how quickly this can charge up your phone or tablet. You can pick from one of four fun colors here, but only the black and white model has an additional discount to make it even more affordable.

Lowe's If you prefer Google Assistant over Alexa, this is the bundle for you. It comes with the small, yet powerful Nest Mini and a free smart plug (which can be controlled by the smart speaker). Unfortunately, this bundle is only available in the lighter grey color, or you can get the dark grey Nest Mini for the same price with no smart plug.

Lego Instead of buying a specific set, why not buy this kit? It comes with 442 pieces that can be used to build whatever you can come up with. Let your imagination soar and your creativity shine.

La Crosse Whether you're headed back to the office next year or you want to have your kids be a little more independent and wake up on their own, having a standalone alarm clock is a great way to do it. This one has a built-in USB port for charging your phone and the customizable LED panel gives it a more personalized look.

Bella An electric kettle means that you can have nearly instant boiling water anywhere that there is an electrical outlet. Whether you want hot tea, instant coffee or any other warm drink, you won't need to use stove space to get the water hot.