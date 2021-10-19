Black Friday deals are live at Best Buy, check out our favorites

Deal Savings Price













Black Friday deals have come early to Best Buy, and there are a lot of them. Best Buy has done a great job marking the best deals with Black Friday Prices Guaranteed so you can see which deals really stand out. To help you navigate all of these offerings, we've got a collection of our favorite deals below. And if you check back regularly, we'll be adding more until the sale ends on Friday night.

Lexy Savvides/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The best headphones are those that can deliver all-around performance, and these Sony headphones are capable of doing just that. You'll wonder why you didn't get these headphones sooner, with a 30-hour battery life and touch sensor controls that can pause, play, skip tracks, and control volume with ease. What's more, the adaptive sound control adjusts sound settings according on your activity, whether you're walking, running, or traveling, making these headphones worth a look, especially at this price. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Lori Grunin/CNET The Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller is a standout because of its compatibility with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and PC. You can improve your comfort, by switching between thumbstick heights and shapes, as well as modifying the tilting or D-Pad arrangement. There are also several lighting effects to choose from for those who enjoy fully customizing their gaming experience.

Rocketfish The Rocketfish Nintendo Switch battery pack allows gamers to play for longer periods of time without worrying about running out of power, making it the only equipment you need for on the go gaming. It features a built-in hands-free stand that fits the Nintendo Switch perfectly, and it doesn't require a wall outlet, unlike other chargers.

Best Buy When you need a perfect cup of coffee or a latte without the work, Keurig is the appliance to use. The Keurig K latte single serve K-cup pod coffee maker is versatile because it uses any K-Cup pod and, if you want a latte, you can simply press the shot button to get the concentrated coffee you need. Overall, for this price, you get a home cup of coffee with café quality.

Lori Grunin/CNET Razer has a track record of making some of the best gaming hardware out there. Underneath the matte-black exteriors of most of these products is a dedication to quality -- and no shortage of LEDs for pretty colors you can personalize using the Razer software. The Huntsman Tournament Keyboard is one of the best you can get today, and at this price it's even better.

Angela Lang/CNET Motorola's stylish foldable phone has been slowly dropping in price for a couple of months now, but there are no hoops to jump through to get this deal. If you're looking to explore foldable phones without paying full price, this is one of the better opportunities you'll find today. Want to know more? Read our Motorola Razr 5G review.

Bella Bella Air Fryers have been on sale at Best Buy before, but rarely will you see a deal quite this good. The 8-quart model is massive compared to most other fryers, and the 1,700-watt power output means it can consistently maintain the 400-degree maximum temperature when cooking.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Owning multiple kettlebells takes up a ton of space, it's much better to have one capable of adjusting to different weights. JaxJox offers the ability to shift from 6 to 42 pounds, and the connected feature allows you to use an app to better track your lifting workouts. It's a great way to improve your workouts, especially at this new low price.

Sarah Tew/CNET We'll be honest: These 2017 headphones are getting kind of long in the tooth, and they've been this price before. But you're still getting a full-size noise-canceling headphone with Apple's W1 chip for under $200. Check out our review, but remember that it's from four years ago: Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.