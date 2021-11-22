Black Friday $10 and under deals: Legos, games, movies, puzzles and more stocking stuffers

Deal Savings Price



















Show more (7 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday deals are everywhere. You don't have to click too far around this year to find deals on just about everything, but trying to figure out if they are good or not can a bit of a pain. Whether you are looking for some small gifts for a work exchange or need stocking stuffers, we've got you covered.

Our team has been rounding up deals at all different price points to help make your shopping experience even easier this year. Be sure to check them all out, as well as all of Black Friday's best deals for $10 or less.

Lego This Lego Minecraft kit has 92 pieces inside, including an Alex, Drowned and two puffer fish. The set is designed for ages 7 and up and is great for anyone who likes Legos or Minecraft this holiday season.

Kasa This smart bulb from Kasa can be controlled using the free Kasa Home app on your phone or by using your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. It's a color bulb so you can set it to a bunch of different options, and even automated it to turn on or off at certain times of the day without you doing anything.

Walmart We all know someone who doesn't handle losing very well, and this is the Monopoly version designed specifically for them. This edition takes losing and turns it into a celebration instead, making it a totally different playing experience than you are used to.

Lionsgate This set includes all four The Hunger Games movies, including The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2. This means each movie is just $2.50, which is a steal.

Whether you're looking for a new Queen or King pillow, you'll want to check this deal out. Every Black Friday, Kohls has The Big One pillows on sale and this year they start at just $3 for the standard queen pillow. Whether you need just one pillow or want to replace all the pillows in your house, now is the time to do it.

Amazon You can never have too many Lightning cables around your home or office. Ever need a cable to charge your phone or iPad only to find that they've all mysteriously gone missing? Well, for just a few bucks you can put an end to that problem. The silver version is currently priced the cheapest.

Amazon This travel-sized white noise machine is also an essential oil diffuser, making it perfect for kids and adults. It offers up 10 different sound options, has an auto-off timer and is powered by a USB-C cable. This is perfect for holiday travels and home use.

Razer When was the last time you replaced your mouse pad? While they may not "break," it's a good idea to upgrade them every now and again. This one offers a large low-sensitivity space that's needed to maximize your gaming performance. It has a nonslip rubber base to help keep it in place, even when things get heated in your match.

Amazon If you know someone looking to get started with Dungeons & Dragons, or you are looking for yourself, this kit comes with everything you need. This boxed set comes with all the stuff you need to learn how to play this roleplaying game that's best suited for 2 - 6 players.

Target The Wilson Icon is a 29.5-inch basketball, which is the official (and ideal) size for boys over the age of 14. It has total grip technology, extended durability and works well for both indoor and outdoor play.

Amazon Whether you need some new cables for yourself or want to get some as a stocking stuffer, these 10-foot options are worth considering. They are USB-A to USB-C, which means the charging speeds will be a little slower, but the length and the fact that you get two for this price easily makes up for that.