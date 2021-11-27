Best early Cyber Monday deals under $50

Deal Savings Price























Phew, that was fast! Black Friday is already in the rearview mirror. But not to worry -- if you didn't get caught up in the Black Friday shopping madness, there are still plenty of discounts to be had as we head into Cyber Monday, including some amazing deals that won't break the bank. After all, not everyone is on the hunt for big-budget items like TVs and laptops, and some of the absolute biggest discounts come with a smaller price tag. Here are our top picks for the best Cyber Monday deals that won't set you back any more than $50.

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the best deal in streaming devices we've found. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is currently on sale for less than the Roku Express 4K Plus, our favorite overall streaming device. The two are basically identical so we recommend buying whichever one costs less. The Streaming Stick 4K offers support for Dolby Vision HDR, while the Express 4K Plus does not. The other main difference between the two is the Streaming Stick 4K's narrow rectangular design, which plugs directly into an HDMI slot in the back of the TV. Both streamers offer a voice remote, 4K HDR streaming and Roku's excellent interface, which we like better than Fire TV or Google TV. Read our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review.

Amazon This 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription will be delivered to you in the form of a digital code so you can get going within just a few minutes of receipt. It's $20 less right now, which brings the monthly cost down from $5 to just $3.33. You can stack these for multiple years of access, so grab a few of them right now before the price goes back up.

Nomad Nomad is known for making some high-quality mobile accessories that not only look great, but work awesomely as well. The Base Station Mini is a small wireless charger that has a magnet built-in for perfect alignment every time. This limited-time sale offers 30% off.

Amazon last refreshed the Fire HD 8 tablet in 2020 by doubling the onboard storage, enhancing the processor inside and adding USB-C charging instead of Micro-USB. It comes in four different colors and if you want to upgrade to the 64GB model you can for an extra $30.

Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera at massive savings. For Black Friday, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $45, which means that you can add an indoor security camera for just $5 extra. What's great is that you can view that camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone), making it a perfect combo.

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's 2nd-gen Nest Hub smart display offers a 7-inch display that you can watch videos on, read recipes, host video chats and so much more. You can ask Google Assistant to help with math problems, conversions, to tell you the weather each day, and even to help with controlling your smart home gear. At this price, you may want to just grab two of them since you're going to want them around the house.

WD You can never have too much storage, seriously. This 1TB drive is down to an all-time low price and is a great way to back up your files, store your favorite pictures and much more.

Logitech This gaming mouse is 50% off and offers some pretty great features to help you level up with ease. It works on both Mac and PC, has 11 customizable buttons, an adjustable weight system, 25,600 max dpi and more. This is within a few bucks of its all-time-low price, so don't miss out.

Amazon The Halo View fitness tracker is actually still in its preorder stage, but that didn't stop Amazon from discounting it. Shipments begin Dec. 8. It's available in three colors and two sizes, and the Halo View can count your steps, give you on-demand blood oxygen levels, monitor your sleep and more. It comes with one year of Halo membership, but after that it will set you back $4 per month.

Blue Whether you're looking to improve the audio quality of your work calls or want to try your hand at streaming, Blue's microphones are some of the best. The Snowball is one of the more basic USB microphones out there, but it offers great audio quality and is simple to set up. It comes in black and white.

Odds are that you've heard how great air fryers can be or you've experienced the magic of one firsthand. This option from Bella has an 8-quart capacity, making it great for families and gatherings of friends since you can cook more in it at once. We've been using this model at my house for nearly two years now and have cooked everything from french fries to veggies to steaks -- and a turkey breast for our Thanksgiving meal. This is a match of the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, so be sure to grab one now.

Walmart These small trampolines are great for indoor or outdoor use and it's a great way to help your children get some energy out during the colder months. Only the Wonder Woman print is discounted right now, though there also is a Superman and Batman version available.