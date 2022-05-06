Best Buy's Latest Sale Offers 72 Hours of Deals on Apple, Bowflex, Echo and More

Best Buy just launched a new 3-day sale, offering discounts on popular items including the Asus Zenbook, Amazon's Echo Show 8 and Bowflex fitness equipment, just to name a few. If you're looking for deals on the latest tech, now is a great time to upgrade. Tablets, smart TVs, gaming desktops, headphones and more are all on sale right now. You can shop the entire sale below. This sale lasts through Sunday, May 8.

To save you time, we've combed through the sale to find you the best bargains. Whether you're upgrading large and small appliances around your home, revamping your entertainment space, grabbing a new smartwatch or are just hunting for the best deals, check out a few of our favorites below.

Top deals available now: