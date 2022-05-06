Best Buy's Latest Sale Offers 72 Hours of Deals on Apple, Bowflex, Echo and More

Best Buy just launched a new 3-day sale, offering discounts on popular items including the Asus Zenbook, Amazon's Echo Show 8 and Bowflex fitness equipment, just to name a few. If you're looking for deals on the latest tech, now is a great time to upgrade. Tablets, smart TVs, gaming desktops, headphones and more are all on sale right now. You can shop the entire sale below. This sale lasts through Sunday, May 8.
To save you time, we've combed through the sale to find you the best bargains. Whether you're upgrading large and small appliances around your home, revamping your entertainment space, grabbing a new smartwatch or are just hunting for the best deals, check out a few of our favorites below.
Top deals available now:
- Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop (256GB): $470 (Save $250)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) smart speaker: $40 (Save $20)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) HD smart display: $90 (Save $40)
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells: $380 (Save $50)
- Bowflex Treadmill 10: $1,600 (Save $400)
- KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart bowl-lift stand mixer: $350 (Save $100)
- Asus 2-in-1 15-inch touchscreen Chromebook (128GB): $419 (Save $150)
- Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi) (256GB) $550 (Save $100)
- Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe case: $180 (Save $40)
- Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling exercise bike: $800 (Save $200)
- Asus Vivobook 15-inch touchscreen laptop (256GB): $300 (Save $250)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (40mm): $200 (Save $50)
- Shark IQ Self-Empty XL robot vacuum: $350 (Save $150)
- LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum: $300 (Save $200)
- Insignia 70-inch F50 series QLED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $600 (Save $150)
- Samsung MX-T50 sound tower wireless speaker (500W): $250 (Save $250)
- Traeger Grills Pro 575 with WiFire: $800 (Save $100)
- Asus ROG gaming desktop (2TB): $1,350 (Save $300)
- WD easystore 14TB external hard drive: $230 (Save $133)
- PowerXL 7-quart digital air fryer: $70 (Save $80)