Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Offers Big Savings for Dads, Grads and More

Best Buy launched a new three day sale with big markdowns on top tech across the store. If you need gifts for Dads, grads or anyone else, it's a great time to shop for favorites like smartwatches, laptops, smart TVs, wireless earbuds, portable speakers and nearly everything else the company sells. You can by following the link below. These offers are available now through Sunday, June 12 at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

If you're looking for the right PC for your recent grad, there are some great options available, with Best Buy offering . But if you have something else in mind or simply don't know where to start, don't worry. We've gone through the sale to highlight some of the best deals currently available. There are items to fit anyone's needs, whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, grab a new fitness tracker or just want to browse the latest tech, so check out the best bargains currently available below.

Best Buy The Asus TUF Gaming laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor with machine intelligence that anticipates your needs and a 17-inch FHD display with 1920x1080 screen resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for the size and clarity you need for total game immersion. The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card from NVIDIA keeps things running fast and a 512GB solid state drive so you can save files faster, store more data and experience gaming without the dreaded midsave crashes or ill-timed lag. It also features Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation, a backlit color-changing keyboard and Windows 11 OS.

Lexy Savvides/CNET The Fitbit Sense comes with features to monitor heart health, stress management and even skin temperature. It can track atrial fibrillation and detect electrodermal activity, as well as nightly blood-oxygen levels. And when you're hiking, cycling or driving, you can use the built-in GPS to find your way. For news updates, alarms or controlling smart home devices, simply pair with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It only takes 12 minutes to complete a full day's charge, and if you have time for a full charge, this Fitbit batter can last up to six days. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

Schwinn Fitness The IC4 is one of CNET's best exercise bikes for 2022, and though it doesn't have a big screen, it is packed with other features that make it worth having in an at-home gym. This bike features magnetic resistance with 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels, a full color backlit LCD console that monitors heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs , a race-style seat, four-way adjustable handlebars, SPD foot pedals with toe cages or clips to keep you in place, 3-pound dumbbells and even includes a Bluetooth armband for advanced heart rate training and tracking. Your purchase includes a 1-year JRNY membership, which creates daily adaptive workouts and provides coaching and feedback through workout routines. It also works with third party apps like Peloton and Zwift via Bluetooth, to keep up with your metrics. And with a device holder and a USB charging station, you'll be able to access all these features on your own screen with ease.

Other top deals at Best Buy: