Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Brings Big Bargains on Laptops, TVs, Tablets and More

Spring is almost here, making it the perfect time to breathe fresh life into your home with updated technology. Best Buy's latest 3-day sale features price cuts on a ton of top tech across the store. Find big savings on everything from laptops to TVs, small appliances, tablets, headphones and much more. You can . Take advantage of these deals while they last -- this sale ends Sunday.

Finding the best deals in a sale so expansive can take time and feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. That's why we've gone through Best Buy's current offers to pick out some of the best deals available right now. Whether you're upgrading your laptop or television, getting the latest in smart home technology, snagging a great pair of noise-canceling headphones or something else altogether, now is a great find bargain prices. Check out some of our favorite picks below and take advantage of these deals before they disappear.

Asus This Chromebook will handle all your basic computing, work and entertainment needs with ease. It features a 14-inch 1920x1080 display. It also has thousands of apps available, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. Many schools use Chromebooks, so it can be an ideal candidate for students. It also includes a built-in HD webcam and microphone so that you can video chat and teleconference without issue. This laptop has 32GB eMMC storage and 4GB of memory (RAM), so you won't be able to do heavy gaming or video editing, but for everyday tasks and video streaming, this is a great budget computer. Google will continue to provide updates for this model through June 2024.

Farenheit The Farenheit Flare is a smokeless, stainless steel, portable fire pit. At just over 10 pounds, this fire pit is light enough to take with you on any outdoor adventure and is ideal for camping or the beach. It is also a great addition to any backyard. It is a wood burning fire pit, so you'll need wood pellets or small logs for the fire. The design reduces smoke to make the experience of sitting around the fire pit more enjoyable. The stainless steel construction is durable and rust resistant.

Shark Clean smarter, not harder. This robot vacuum has a powerful, deep-cleaning suction to pick up large and small debris, including dust, dander, allergens and pet hair. With this Shark EZ Robot, you can set up a cleaning schedule and then forget about vacuuming. It will automatically clean your floors and then return to the base when it needs to recharge. Plus, it has smart technology to know where it left off, so when it is charged it will resume in the right place to keep every area clean. The self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris, meaning you only have to do maintenance once a month.

Arlo Secure what matters most with the Arlo Pro 4 Security Bundle. This bundle includes 3 Pro 4 indoor/outdoor cameras, 4 rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, 3 anti-theft mounts and a security yard sign (an $800 value when purchased separately at full price). Each of the cameras have a wider, 160-degree view and auto image correction as well as color night vision for better identification in any lighting. There is also an integrated spotlight, 2-way audio and it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings. Your purchase comes with 3-months of Arlo Secure, which comes with 30-day cloud recording, advanced object detection, activity zones, a siren, quick-dial to emergency services and more. Plans start at $3 per month per camera thereafter.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Surface 4 is great for streaming movies, gaming with friends and jumping on video calls. It has HD video and Studio Mics to make sure you come through perfectly clear no matter where you are. Plus, the speakers support Dolby Atmos audio, allowing a cinematic experience right from your lap (or desk). This particular model has 512GB of storage on a solid state drive and 16GB of memory, which is enough to power all your everyday computing tasks and entertainment needs, as well as intense multitasking, video editing, gaming and other big projects. The 13.5-inch display makes it ultra-portable. Plus, this laptop comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11, the latest Windows OS. And with Fast Charging, you can get up to 80% in an hour, giving you more flexibility to stay connected and productive, wherever the day takes you.

