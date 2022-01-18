Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion US Army working on 'pan-coronavirus' vaccine At-home COVID tests N95, KN95, KF94 masks Marvel's Moon Knight trailer Daniel Radcliffe is playing Weird Al
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Buy's 4-day sale offers savings on Apple Watch, smart TVs and more

Snag great deals on new tech during Best Buy's latest sale.

bb4d.jpg
Best Buy/Screenshot by CNET

Best Buy has launched a 4-day savings event with a ton of great offers on top tech. There are deals on smart TVs, AirPods, Go Pro and more, including a return of the lowest price we've seen to date on the Apple Watch Series 7. We've picked some of our favorites from the sale, and there are plenty of others to check out. Be sure to shop all of the deals now.

See at Best Buy

With so many markdowns it can be tough to find the pearl in the oyster. We've gone through Best Buy's current deals and highlighted below a handful of our favorite offers worth grabbing.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $339

Save $60 (lowest price to date)
Scott Stein/CNET

The Series 7 smartwatch features a larger display with thinner bezels, better durability and faster charging that its predecessors. It's also the first Apple Watch featuring a QWERTY keyboard. The 41mm model is $60 off right now, which continues to be the biggest discount we've seen for it.

Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

 

$339 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro: $190

Save $59 vs. Apple Store
Sarah Tew/CNET

These are arguably the best AirPods you can get. These true wireless earbuds are comfortable, deliver good sound quality, feature active noise cancellation, have transparency mode and more. While not the lowest discount we've seen on AirPods Pro, this is the best price we are seeing right now.

Read our AirPods Pro review.

 

$190 at Amazon
$249 at Apple
$190 at Best Buy

Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer: $70

Save $60

Bella Pro Series

This air fryer features nine preset cooking programs and temperature controls ranging from 180 to 400 degrees to accommodate a variety of recipes. The 9-quart capacity cooks up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time. Plus, the cleanup is a breeze, as it has a stainless steel exterior that's easy to wipe down, as well as a nonstick basket and crisping tray that are removable and dishwasher safe. 

Samsung 8000 Series 65-inch LED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV: $650

Save $150
Samsung

Samsung offers millions of shades of color with Crystal UHD in this model, as well as smart features including apps, streaming services and voice assistants. It also includes 4K UHD upscaling and Motion Xcelerator to keep sports, action movies and fast gaming sequences smooth and clear.

$648 at Amazon
$678 at Walmart
$650 at Best Buy

Sony X80J Series 55-inch LED 4K UHD smart Google TV: $600

Save $200
Sony

This TV features Dolby Vision for a home cinematic experience, a 4K HDR Processor X1 to deliver a smooth picture, as well as 4K X-Reality Pro designed to upscale HD content to near 4K levels. It also uses Motionflow XR to keep fast sequences during sports, action movies and gaming clear. Google Assistant is built-in, so you can use voice to control your TV and other smart devices. However, if you use Alexa, it will pair nicely with that setup as well.

$600 at Best Buy

Other great deals: