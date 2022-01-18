Best Buy's 4-day sale offers savings on Apple Watch, smart TVs and more

Best Buy/Screenshot by CNET

Best Buy has launched a 4-day savings event with a ton of great offers on top tech. There are deals on smart TVs, AirPods, Go Pro and more, including a return of the lowest price we've seen to date on the Apple Watch Series 7. We've picked some of our favorites from the sale, and there are plenty of others to check out. Be sure to .

With so many markdowns it can be tough to find the pearl in the oyster. We've gone through Best Buy's current deals and highlighted below a handful of our favorite offers worth grabbing.

Scott Stein/CNET The Series 7 smartwatch features a larger display with thinner bezels, better durability and faster charging that its predecessors. It's also the first Apple Watch featuring a QWERTY keyboard. The 41mm model is $60 off right now, which continues to be the biggest discount we've seen for it. Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET These are arguably the best AirPods you can get. These true wireless earbuds are comfortable, deliver good sound quality, feature active noise cancellation, have transparency mode and more. While not the lowest discount we've seen on AirPods Pro, this is the best price we are seeing right now. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer: $70 Save $60 Bella Pro Series This air fryer features nine preset cooking programs and temperature controls ranging from 180 to 400 degrees to accommodate a variety of recipes. The 9-quart capacity cooks up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time. Plus, the cleanup is a breeze, as it has a stainless steel exterior that's easy to wipe down, as well as a nonstick basket and crisping tray that are removable and dishwasher safe.

Samsung Samsung offers millions of shades of color with Crystal UHD in this model, as well as smart features including apps, streaming services and voice assistants. It also includes 4K UHD upscaling and Motion Xcelerator to keep sports, action movies and fast gaming sequences smooth and clear.

Sony This TV features Dolby Vision for a home cinematic experience, a 4K HDR Processor X1 to deliver a smooth picture, as well as 4K X-Reality Pro designed to upscale HD content to near 4K levels. It also uses Motionflow XR to keep fast sequences during sports, action movies and gaming clear. Google Assistant is built-in, so you can use voice to control your TV and other smart devices. However, if you use Alexa, it will pair nicely with that setup as well.

