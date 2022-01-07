Best Buy's 3-day savings event brings deals on Apple, smart TVs, Nest Mini and much more

It's been almost a week since the last sale, but Best Buy is already back with more. Right now, the big-box retailer has marked down prices on tech across the site, slashing prices on headphones, smart TVs, small kitchen appliances, smartwatches and much more as part of this three-day savings event. There are also discounts on popular brands like Apple and Google.

Beats by Dr. Dre These on-ear Bluetooth headphones feature two listening modes: Active Noise Canceling and Transparency, the latter of which is primarily to help you stay aware of your surroundings. The headphones turn off and on automatically when folded or unfolded, so there won't be any battery-draining mistakes. And they get up to 22 hours of battery life per charge, so you can take your music with you all day. Read our Beats Solo Pro review.

Google/GE The GE Cync smart bulbs can create millions of color combinations for your space and are able to be scheduled for certain times and respond to voice control, including through your Google Nest Mini, the smart speaker that uses Google Assistant to play music from your favorite apps with voice command, as well as being able to give you news and weather, read off your schedule, set timers or alarms and alert you of reminders you've set.

Lexy Savvides/CNET The Fitbit Sense includes features to help assess your heart for atrial fibrillation with an ECG app, tracks stress and sleep, and all the fitness tracking Fitbit is popular for. With a built-in mic and speaker, you can take calls via Bluetooth right on your wrist (as long as your phone is nearby). New users will get six months of Fitbit Premium membership for free. Just remember: This is not a medical grade device, so use the numbers as a guide, but don't expect perfect accuracy. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

Scott Stein/CNET The latest model iPad Pro features the Apple M1 chip, longer batter life and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, for starters. It is compatible with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio and has both four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones. Your purchase also includes these freebies: six months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus, and three months of Apple TV Plus (new subscribers only). Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

LG This OLED smart TV provides over 8 million pixels that independently turn off and on for perfect black and better contrast, giving enhanced clarity over other TVs. It also features a game optimizer as well as Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Google Assistant and Alexa are built in, so you can use voice controls and get music, weather, news and more from your TV. New subscribers can also sign up for three months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of FuboTV for free with purchase.

Samsung This smart TV features an ultra fast processor and Dynamic Crystal technology for a clear, lifelike display. It also works with multiple voice assistants and works with all your favorite streaming apps. New subscribers get 30 days of FuboTV Pro free.

