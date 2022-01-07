CES 2022 takeaways Apple CEO Tim Cook's income boost KFC takes Beyond Meat nationwide How to find at-home COVID-19 tests Google Doodle to celebrate Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Buy's 3-day savings event brings deals on Apple, smart TVs, Nest Mini and much more

Shop Best Buy's three-day savings event for great deals on tech for your home and beyond.

It's been almost a week since the last sale, but Best Buy is already back with more. Right now, the big-box retailer has marked down prices on tech across the site, slashing prices on headphones, smart TVs, small kitchen appliances, smartwatches and much more as part of this three-day savings event. There are also discounts on popular brands like Apple and Google. 

You can check out the entire sale here.

See at Best Buy

We've gone through the sale items and gathered some of our favorite deals below to save you time (and money) as you grab the technology you need to carry you into this year.

Beats Solo Pro (matte collection): $200

Save $100 and get 6 months of Apple Music free
Beats by Dr. Dre

These on-ear Bluetooth headphones feature two listening modes: Active Noise Canceling and Transparency, the latter of which is primarily to help you stay aware of your surroundings. The headphones turn off and on automatically when folded or unfolded, so there won't be any battery-draining mistakes. And they get up to 22 hours of battery life per charge, so you can take your music with you all day. 

Read our Beats Solo Pro review.

 

$200 at Best Buy

Google Nest Mini and GE Cync color smart bulb (4-oack) bundle: $50

Save $50
Google/GE

The GE Cync smart bulbs can create millions of color combinations for your space and are able to be scheduled for certain times and respond to voice control, including through your Google Nest Mini, the smart speaker that uses Google Assistant to play music from your favorite apps with voice command, as well as being able to give you news and weather, read off your schedule, set timers or alarms and alert you of reminders you've set.

$50 at Best Buy

Fitbit Sense smartwatch: $200

Save $100 and get a 6 month Fitbit Premium membership free
Lexy Savvides/CNET

The Fitbit Sense includes features to help assess your heart for atrial fibrillation with an ECG app, tracks stress and sleep, and all the fitness tracking Fitbit is popular for. With a built-in mic and speaker, you can take calls via Bluetooth right on your wrist (as long as your phone is nearby). New users will get six months of Fitbit Premium membership for free. Just remember: This is not a medical grade device, so use the numbers as a guide, but don't expect perfect accuracy.

Read our Fitbit Sense review.

 

$200 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro 12-inch (256GB) Wi-Fi: $1,150

Save $50 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The latest model iPad Pro features the Apple M1 chip, longer batter life and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, for starters. It is compatible with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio and has both four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones. Your purchase also includes these freebies: six months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus, and three months of Apple TV Plus (new subscribers only).

Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

 

$1,150 at Best Buy

LG A1 Series 48-inch OLED 4K UHD smart webOS TV: $850

Save $350
LG

This OLED smart TV provides over 8 million pixels that independently turn off and on for perfect black and better contrast, giving enhanced clarity over other TVs. It also features a game optimizer as well as Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Google Assistant and Alexa are built in, so you can use voice controls and get music, weather, news and more from your TV. New subscribers can also sign up for three months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of FuboTV for free with purchase.

$850 at Best Buy

Samsung 8000 Series 65-inch LED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV: $680

Save $120
Samsung

This smart TV features an ultra fast processor and Dynamic Crystal technology for a clear, lifelike display. It also works with multiple voice assistants and works with all your favorite streaming apps. New subscribers get 30 days of FuboTV Pro free. 

$680 at Best Buy

More great deals: