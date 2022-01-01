Betty White dies at 99 New Year's Eve Tesla recall NASA Book of Boba Fett
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale starts 2022 with discounts on TVs, air fryers and more

Time is running out, so don't miss your first batch of deals in the new year.

You didn't really think we could start 2022 without some deals, did you? Best Buy has been running what feels like an endless supply of discounts since late Oct., and it doesn't appear as though the big-box retailer is slowing down in 2022. This flash sale is good for today only and has discounts on TVs, smart home gear, small appliances, computers and so much more. You're going to want to check the entire sale out now to make sure you don't miss anything.

Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale
See at Best Buy

We've poked around the sale so that we could highlight some of the best discounts that you won't want to miss out on. There's a lot of great stuff here, though, and some of it you can even order online right now and pick it up at your local Best Buy store within just an hour. Some of what you won't want to miss includes:

Don't wait too long to take advantage of these deals as they expire at midnight Central time.