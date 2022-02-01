Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5 How many times can I reuse an N95 mask? New York Times buys Wordle Wordle: Everything to know Google Doodle welcomes Year of the Tiger Year of the Tiger explained
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Grab the latest tech from Best Buy while prices are slashed. Deals end tonight, so shop the savings while you can.

bbysale

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight

See at Best Buy

To save you a little time we went through the deals to highlight some of the best offers so that you can find the right deals for you. Check out a few of our favorite offers from Best Buy's flash sale below. 

Beats Solo 3: $140

Save $60

Get up to 40 hours of battery life with Beats Solo 3 by Dr. Dre. Take calls, control your music and more with on-ear controls and stay on-the-go with Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge that will give you 3 hours of playback when you don't have time for a full charge.

$140 at Best Buy

Toshiba M550 Series 55-inch LED $K UHD smart Fire TV: $500

Save $300
Toshiba

Featuring Ultra Essential PQ technology, Dolby Vision HDR, a 480 motion rate and DTS Virtual:X audio, this TV brings a full cinematic experience to your home with vivid colors, 4K resolution and a bezel-less design. Stream all your favorites and take advantage of voice controls with Alexa.

$500 at Best Buy

Shark Ion R75 robot vacuum: $200

Save $50
Shark

Set a schedule and let this Shark robovac clean debris on all the surfaces in your home. It features a tri-brush system that combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll to get everything clean. 

$200 at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14-inch (512GB) laptop: $680

Save $200
HP

Find the right angle to stream all your favorites. Featuring a four-sided micro-edge display and dual speakers with audio by B&O, this 2-in-1 is both flexible and portable so that you can stay productive or bring entertainment with you wherever you go.

$680 at Best Buy

Other great deals happening now: