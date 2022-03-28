Best Buy Outlet Sale: Save Over $600 on MacBook Pro, $100 on Beats Studio3 and More

Best Buy

If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on a new piece of tech, then now's your chance. This morning, Best Buy kicked off a huge outlet sale with discounts of up to 50% on clearance and open-box products. Whether you're shopping for something big like a new laptop or TV, or just want to treat yourself to something small like a new pair of headphones, there's a good chance you'll be able to find what you're looking for at a serious discount.

This sale runs through April 17, so you've got plenty of time to peruse. But with dozens of pages and hundreds of items on sale, it can be a little overwhelming. To help make sure you're not missing out on any of the best discounts this clearance sale has to offer, we've rounded-up some of the best deals available. You can see our top picks for the best outlet deals you can shop right now below.

Sarah Tew/CNET There's a reason the MacBook Pro consistently finds its way onto our lists of the best laptops of the year. It's sleek, intuitive and comes packed full of powerful hardware. Even this older model from 2019 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a stunning 15.4 inch display. It's also equipped with a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card, as well as a Touch Bar, making it a great pick for photo or video editing. Note: This is a custom model, which means that it cannot be returned.

LG If You're after a stunning 4K TV at a bargain, this is a great pick. This 50-inch LG NanoCell boasts ultra-HD 4K resolution, as well as support for HDR10 and HLG for a vivid, lifelike watch experience. It comes preset with both a game optimizer and a filmmaker mode, so you can easily switch to the best settings for your content, and it's compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa. Plus, the remote is equipped with a built-in microphone for easy, hands-free browsing.

David Carnoy/CNET These sleek, stylish over-ear beats boast impressive noise-cancelling capabilities, and come equipped with Apple's powerful W1 chip for smooth Bluetooth performance. On a single charge, they have a battery life of up to 40 hours in low-power mode, and feature real time audio calibration for a consistently impressive listening experience, no matter where you are. Both the black and grey color variants are on sale. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Chefman Air Fryers have been all the rage recently, and if you're curious to see why for yourself, now's you chance. This mid-size Chefman TurboFry has a 15-cup capacity, so it can easily whip up a quick snack, or cook a full meal. It can reach a maximum temperature of 400 degrees in just minutes, and the removable and dishwasher-safe basket make clean-up a breeze.

More great Best Buy Outlet deals: